Staying safe in an active shooter event

As RVers, we travel to a number of unknown places and go to a lot of stores in a lot of neighborhoods we aren’t familiar with. After what happened to me this morning, I am reviewing how to stay safe in an active shooter event.

I was in a Walmart, an RVer’s favorite store, and a loud alarm went off. The woman standing next to me and I started looking around frantically. Looking down the aisle, down the checkout lines, and at the entrances, I realized we were looking for the same thing: a shooter. The alarm stopped, we exhaled at the same time and I tried to ease the tension by saying, “I don’t hear gunshots; it’s okay.” She had been listening for the same thing. I was rooted to the spot and had no clear idea what I was going to do if the next sound was actually gunfire.

Before the comments start rolling, this is not intended to be a soapbox for or against guns, shooting rights or wrongs, mental health or background checks. It is to pass on some tips I have learned about staying safe in an active shooter situation. If you have additional tips, please feel free post them in the comments, but this is not the place to start a gun debate. It is a place to feel a bit safer and more in control amidst the horrifying onslaught of mass shootings lately.

Chances of being involved in active shooter event are small

First of all, the chances of being involved in an active shooter event are small. But as we keep seeing on the news, they can happen anywhere at any time. The average shooter event has four victims where two die and two are injured. I don’t want to be a victim at all.

According to Lieutenant Kenneth Silva of the Maricopa County Attorney General’s office, 70 percent of mass shootings end in five minutes or less. The national average for police arriving on the scene is three minutes, and most shootings will end before the police even enter the building or area. Police intervene with active shooters only 30 percent of the time.

That means time is critical. Do not rely on others’ actions. Take charge to save yourself and your family immediately. Your courage may lead others, but you must not wait for them to act.

Staying safe in an active shooter situation

Awareness

Be aware of the surroundings. Note where exits are in any building. Routinely visualize escape routes. 50 percent of active shooting situations are where money is exchanged or commerce occurs. Be vigilant in banks, office buildings, and stores.

My grandson-in-law was a Navy Seal. When we would all go out together I was surprised how he was turning and looking everywhere. He had intense situational awareness and let me know he would always keep my granddaughter safe.

As always, if something feels off, trust your instincts and leave.

Run

Running as quickly and as far away as possible from the gunfire increases the odds of survival and is your first line of defense. While fleeing, if there is a safe way out of the building or area, take it and get as much distance as possible between you and the shooter. Forget your belongings and run.

Call 911 when safe to do so, with as much information as possible.

Hide

Find a place to hide out of view from the shooter. Lock doors and barricade, if possible. Turn off the lights and silence cell phones. Close windows, shades, and blinds. Hide anywhere that is as far away as possible from the gunfire and is unobtrusive.

If outdoors, hide in an area that will provide the most protection such as brick walls, large trees, or buildings.

Fight

This is a last resort only, the most dangerous and least likely to survive. Use anything that you have or you find that can be a weapon to fight back. Fire extinguishers, chairs, and anything that can be thrown at the attacker. Act aggressively and disrupt the attacker’s actions.

Get angry!

Be prepared and aware. Anger can override fear and anger coupled with action are a necessity in staying safe and surviving.

Immediately after:

Leave the area when all clear is called with hands up and fingers spread. Hands should be empty and you should not be holding anything (it could be confused with a gun). Walk slowly and as directed by law enforcement.

Videos

Here are two videos to watch to help you stay safe with an active shooter. Knowing this information could save your life, as well as others.

If you travel with a firearm, make sure you know the firearm laws of all 50 states.

