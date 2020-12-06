Stolen RVs report for November 2020

In each issue of our Sunday RV Travel Newsletter we publish photos and information about stolen recreational vehicles. Here are the stolen RVs that we reported to our readers in November. If you have seen any of these RVs, please respond to the proper authorities. If you cannot figure which police agency to contact, send your information about the stolen vehicle to us at editor (at) rvtravel.com

THE STOLEN RVs

A young family who had just bought their first home got a rude welcome to the San Pedro, California, community. Tim and Ana Matson had just moved into their new home November 10, and headed off to bed. At about 5:00 in the morning, Tim heard a noise from outside and when he got to the window, watched his travel trailer going down the road – with most of their belongings inside. The white Pioneer travel trailer had a California plate, 1LT3669. Sadly, the rig was not insured. Got any information that might help? Contact the San Pedro police, Harbor Station, at 310-726-7700.

This 2016 Forest River Vibe Model # 272BHS was stolen from a fenced in storage in Springfield, MO, on November 15 at 3 p.m. It had no tags. We have no other information at this moment. If you think you have seen it, contact the Springfield, Missouri Police Department.

From Cape Disappointment to big disappointment. A Vancouver, Washington, family who’s been fixing up a vintage travel trailer has seen their trip plans to Cape Disappointment dashed — someone ripped off their work-in-progress. The 1972 Timberline, dual-axle travel trailer vanished in the night of Monday/Tuesday from their Vancouver Heights driveway. It should be an easy to distinguish rig: White with a thick green stripe; hitch painted in a rust-colored primer. The rear-passenger side sports a basketball-sized dent in the metal. The tail lights are square, aftermarket tail lights, with wires hanging down from them. The trim pieces on both sides near the front end are missing. And like every good “getting there” restoration project, there is black Gorilla Tape holding things together. Know something? Contact Lt. Kathy McNicholas at (360) 487-7400.

Here’s a cold-case file: Four years ago someone swiped this twin axle Travelux trailer. The theft was from Toronto, Canada, so by now this rig could be anywhere. But MAVIS is a very unusual restoration, with the inside quite a bit different than one might expect. There’s a $3,500 reward being offered by its owners. If you spot it or know anything that might help, phone the RetroRVDudes at 416-804-7049.

If it isn’t hard enough on medical frontliners fighting COVID-19, now comes another stumbling block for some in Rochester, Michigan. The Rochester Medical Group was operating a COVID test center in their parking lot. That is, until a couple of rotters in a dark-colored Ford F-150 rolled into the lot early in the morning of November 2. The truck, equipped with a sunroof, was quickly hitched up to the travel trailer the medical group used to help with their testing program. It contained 500 COVID-19 testing swabs, boxes of PPE, and propane tanks and heaters that staff members used to stay warm. Repeated requests to the medical group for a better description of the stolen RV went unanswered – but if you know anything, call either the Rochester Police Department at (248) 651-9621 or Rochester Medical Group at 248-844-6000.

The White Hall, Arkansas, police would like your help watching out for a stolen CrossRoads Zinger travel trailer. This 30′ rig has an electric awning. Details are slim, but if you see it or know something, call the police at 870-274-1414.