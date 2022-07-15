Clever ways to store pet food bowls in an RV

Crunch! Crunch! That’s the sound of your shoe pulverizing a piece of your dog’s crunchy nuggets (or whatever dog food your “good boy” eats). The squeak, squeak noise? What you hear after you’ve stepped in water that’s dripped from your pet’s water bowl. Got pets? Then you’ve probably grimaced every time you hear these unmistakable sounds. If you travel with fur buddies, you’ve probably dealt with the spilled kibble and the water drips on your RV’s floor more than once. But no more! (The mess, I mean.)

Read on to discover where to store pet food bowls that work in most RVs.

Solutions: Where to store pet food bowls in an RV?

RVers are a smart bunch of problem-solving people! Just read a few of their suggestions to remedy the crunch and squeak!

“We put our pet food and water bowls on the shower floor in our RV,” says Judy B. “That way, the mess stays in the shower, and I don’t end up stepping in it. Saves valuable floor space, too.”

Mark S. has a different pet mess solution. “We’ve always put our pet bowls inside a plastic boot tray. It catches most of the mess.”

“This is the food/water system we use for our cat, Mavis,” says another reader. “She’s a rescue and we’re not sure how old she really is. We still put the dishes on a low-sided pan to catch drips or food spills.”

Friends of ours have used an old cookie sheet as a food and water “tray.” The dog’s bowls are permanently fastened to the middle of the tray with super glue, so the bowls won’t slide around. They put shelf liner on the bottom of the tray to prevent it from moving all over the floor, as well.

Other friends have a great pet mess solution that might work in your RV, too. Just below their refrigerator is a drawer. It’s quite shallow and does not hold much except a few cookie sheets. So, they put “Boomer’s” food and water dishes inside the drawer. Velcro holds the bowls in place. The drawer catches minor food/water spills. It can also be pushed closed when the owners are preparing meals. Genius!

This water bowl by Lixit also seems to be a handy pet mess solution. Check it out here.

We'd love to hear how you handle the pet "crunch and squeak" in your RV.

