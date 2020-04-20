Wind storm uproots trees, crushes RVs. See video (may be disturbing)!

Oh, my goodness! This truly is every RVer’s nightmare — a thunderstorm creates powerful winds blowing at 80 miles per hour sideways. In this case, trees were ripped out by their roots, and then toppled onto RVs, trucks, cars and park buildings. Large hail damaged roofs and RVs siding.

It happened Monday night at Wind Creek State Park in Alexander City, on Lake Martin in Tallapoosa County, Alabama. Alexander City Mayor Tommy Spraggins said a third of the power customers in his town were without service.

“Straight line winds at 80 miles an hour is just as destructive as a tornado,” said Jason Moran, Tallapoosa County EMA Director.

Trees fell onto roads through the county, closing them until crews with chainsaws arrived to clear them. At least for now, no fatalities, only minor injuries have been reported. More storms are forecast for today, Tuesday. Fingers are crossed they don’t cause similar damage.

Watch the video to see the damage, which was extensive.