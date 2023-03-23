Wednesday, March 22, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeLifestylesTips & Advice
Tips & Advice

Inflation is soaring…still! How to stretch your camping dollars

By Nanci Dixon
0

As inflation is still impacting all of us, knowing how to stretch your camping dollars can come in handy. Summer RV trip planning may begin to look a little different.

Gas prices, grocery prices, and campground costs are cutting into our travel plans again this year. I can’t even hit the multiply miles by miles-per-gallon button on my calculator.

As inflation soars, how can we stretch those camping dollars and still have a great time? Here are a few suggestions.

Stretch your camping dollars

  • Camp close to home.
  • Plan your route with the shortest distance from point A to point B rather than meandering.
  • Use your tow vehicle instead of your RV when possible.
  • Keep tires properly inflated to increase gas mileage. More on saving on gas here.
  • Find free tours. Try Free Tours by Foot and other self-guided tours.
  • Try Groupon for deep discounts at local attractions.
  • Remember to ask for any available discounts, not just senior ones.
  • Stay in one place longer and take advantage of weekly or monthly camping rates.
  • Alternate between boondocking and campgrounds with hookups.
  • Going for a day trip? Pack a lunch rather than eat out. Sharing a sandwich at the top of a mountain can be much more rewarding than a drive-through.
  • Prepare meals in the RV and eat in. Make enough for leftovers the next day.
  • Work camp and volunteer in exchange for a campsite.
  • Need camping equipment? Don’t buy new! Check out Goodwill and Salvation Army stores.
  • Check out low-cost camping memberships like Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome.
  • Reduce propane use. Use an electric slow cooker or instant pot when electricity is included. A portable electric heater can also save on propane costs.

We would love to hear your ideas, too. Please leave a comment and tell us how you plan to save money during your upcoming RV travels.

##RVDT2084

Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon
Nanci Dixon has been a full-time RVer living “The Dream” for the last six years and an avid RVer for decades more! She works and travels across the country in a 40’ motorhome with her husband. Having been a professional food photographer for many years, she enjoys snapping photos of food, landscapes and an occasional person. They winter in Arizona and love boondocking in the desert. They also enjoy work camping in a regional park. Most of all, she loves to travel.
Previous article
How to cook a perfect fried egg in a cast iron skillet

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE