Inflation is soaring…still! How to stretch your camping dollars

As inflation is still impacting all of us, knowing how to stretch your camping dollars can come in handy. Summer RV trip planning may begin to look a little different.

Gas prices, grocery prices, and campground costs are cutting into our travel plans again this year. I can’t even hit the multiply miles by miles-per-gallon button on my calculator.

As inflation soars, how can we stretch those camping dollars and still have a great time? Here are a few suggestions.

Stretch your camping dollars

Camp close to home.

Plan your route with the shortest distance from point A to point B rather than meandering.

Use your tow vehicle instead of your RV when possible.

Keep tires properly inflated to increase gas mileage. More on saving on gas here.

Find free tours. Try Free Tours by Foot and other self-guided tours.

Try Groupon for deep discounts at local attractions.

Remember to ask for any available discounts, not just senior ones.

Stay in one place longer and take advantage of weekly or monthly camping rates.

Alternate between boondocking and campgrounds with hookups.

Going for a day trip? Pack a lunch rather than eat out. Sharing a sandwich at the top of a mountain can be much more rewarding than a drive-through.

Prepare meals in the RV and eat in. Make enough for leftovers the next day.

Work camp and volunteer in exchange for a campsite.

Need camping equipment? Don’t buy new! Check out Goodwill and Salvation Army stores.

Check out low-cost camping memberships like Harvest Hosts and Boondockers Welcome.

Reduce propane use. Use an electric slow cooker or instant pot when electricity is included. A portable electric heater can also save on propane costs.

We would love to hear your ideas, too. Please leave a comment and tell us how you plan to save money during your upcoming RV travels.

