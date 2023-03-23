Thursday, March 23, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & RepairAsk Dave
Ask Dave

Beware damaging your RV with high water pressure in campgrounds

By Dave Solberg
0

You’re asking for trouble if you just hook up your RV to a water spigot at an RV park without checking the water pressure. Today, Dave Solberg explains in a short video how to prevent damage from high water pressure, and shows you helpful devices to ensure you don’t accidentally blow out your water system.

Today’s question came from Lana in Joplin, Missouri, who we thank for asking Dave this:

Dear Dave,
“I just bought my first RV, a Keystone Springdale travel trailer. I’m concerned about the water pressure at campgrounds. I’ve heard horror stories that too much pressure can damage the water system. Are there ways I can keep that from happening? Do I need to be concerned?”Lana

Here is Dave’s reply:

Mentioned in the video:

More questions for Dave, and his replies:

##RVDT2084

Dave Solberg
Dave Solberghttp://www.rv-seminars.com/
Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. He has been in the RV Industry since 1983 and conducts over 15 seminars at RV shows throughout the country.
Previous article
Inflation is soaring…still! How to stretch your camping dollars

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE