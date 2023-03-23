By Cheri Sicard

Have you even been frustrated trying to fry an egg in a cast iron skillet? I KNOW I have. It sticks, it tears, and it comes out looking a mess! Cowboy Kent Rollins is here to put an end to all that. In the video below he teaches us how to cook a perfect fried egg in a cast iron skillet.

I have to confess, as much as I use my cast iron skillet for nearly everything, I carry a nonstick skillet that primarily gets used for eggs. I would LOVE to be able to leave it behind. With Kent’s tips and tricks for cooking eggs in a cast iron skillet, I just might be able to.

What you need:

A perfectly seasoned cast iron skillet. (Kent has a video on that too, if you don’t know what that is or how to do it.)

A dab of butter

A splash of water

A lid

A spatula

How to cook a perfect fried egg in a cast iron skillet:

Add a dab of butter to the skillet and heat over medium-high heat for a minute-and-a-half. Swirl that hot melted butter around. (Be sure to watch the video for Kent’s dance. Not sure if doing the dance helps, but hey, it can’t hurt). Crack the egg in the pan the proper way (Kent shows you how). Spoiler alert, it is NOT by tapping it on the side of the skillet. Add about a tablespoon of water around the outside of the egg and place the lid on the skillet. The steaming action of the lid will ensure both sides of the egg cook. Turn the heat to low and cook for 1 1/2 minutes for sunny side up, 2 1/2 minutes for over easy. He also shows you what to do for over medium. Slide it out of the pan and season to taste.

That’s it! A perfect cast iron skillet fried egg!

