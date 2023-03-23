By Cheri Sicard
Have you even been frustrated trying to fry an egg in a cast iron skillet? I KNOW I have. It sticks, it tears, and it comes out looking a mess! Cowboy Kent Rollins is here to put an end to all that. In the video below he teaches us how to cook a perfect fried egg in a cast iron skillet.
I have to confess, as much as I use my cast iron skillet for nearly everything, I carry a nonstick skillet that primarily gets used for eggs. I would LOVE to be able to leave it behind. With Kent’s tips and tricks for cooking eggs in a cast iron skillet, I just might be able to.
What you need:
- A perfectly seasoned cast iron skillet. (Kent has a video on that too, if you don’t know what that is or how to do it.)
- A dab of butter
- A splash of water
- A lid
- A spatula
How to cook a perfect fried egg in a cast iron skillet:
- Add a dab of butter to the skillet and heat over medium-high heat for a minute-and-a-half.
- Swirl that hot melted butter around. (Be sure to watch the video for Kent’s dance. Not sure if doing the dance helps, but hey, it can’t hurt).
- Crack the egg in the pan the proper way (Kent shows you how). Spoiler alert, it is NOT by tapping it on the side of the skillet.
- Add about a tablespoon of water around the outside of the egg and place the lid on the skillet. The steaming action of the lid will ensure both sides of the egg cook.
- Turn the heat to low and cook for 1 1/2 minutes for sunny side up, 2 1/2 minutes for over easy. He also shows you what to do for over medium.
- Slide it out of the pan and season to taste.
That’s it! A perfect cast iron skillet fried egg!
