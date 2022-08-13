The stupidest tourist trick we’ve ever seen

Tourists can be stupid. We have all witnessed it. Some tourists are born stupid, but for most, it’s an acquired skill. But then, can we call what we are presenting here the result of a skill? No, we cannot, now that we think about it.

Some tourists are chronically stupid. Some are just occasionally stupid. This guy is in the 99th percentile of the stupid. He’s the King of Stupid. He’s so stupid he came within a hair-on-his-chinny-chin-chin of falling to his death while showing off at Bryce Canyon National Park in this incredibly stupid Stupid Tourist Trick.

We found this video on Instagram and present it here for you to see. Do not attempt this trick yourself. We say that knowing full well that you would never do that because you are intelligent, not stupid like this POSLI (Person of Severely Limited Intelligence).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TouronsOfYellowstone (@touronsofyellowstone)

##RVT1065