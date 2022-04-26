New subscription service for RVers finds and automatically books campsites

RVers tired of endlessly searching the internet for available campsites now have access to a new service that creator and founder Mark Peterson thinks could change the way people plan their trips.

Peterson’s new online travel platform is called Arvie™ (Arvie.com). The subscription service, which Peterson said is an online travel agency for RVers, is designed to help RV owners find, compare, and instantly book the best campsites for all of their trips using a sleek and centralized interface.

For a subscription fee of $14.95 each month, RV owners can tap into Arvie to scour the internet for available campsites at nearly 5,000 campgrounds. Not only can Arvie find an available site and notify the RV owner, it can also automatically book the site as soon as it’s available.

A different sort of booking site

Peterson is a longtime RVer who was frustrated with constantly searching through dozens of campground booking sites looking for availability. “I couldn’t believe how hard it was to find a campground in my vicinity, compared to how easy it was to find a hotel room using Orbitz or an apartment with Airbnb.” He set out to fix the frustrating search issues in 2015, and just recently launched www.Arvie.com.

He said campers are spending far too much time searching for the elusive available sites at their favorite camping destinations. “We call it the looking and booking blues.”

Arvie’s service provides a centralized place where real-time campground availability is provided for travelers. Arvie’s team of agents uses its proprietary search engine to check availability for subscriber-requested locations across the U.S. Peterson said Arvie already has three times as many instantly bookable campsites than its next major competitor.

“All of these campground sites ask you the same questions” regarding the RVer’s rig size, slideout options, or whether they travel with pets, he said. “With Arvie, you fill out your profile with us once and we do the searching, and we can book the actual reservation for you.”

Peterson’s customer is the camper

Peterson said his customer is the camper. His only revenue stream comes from the monthly fees paid by camper subscribers. “At the same time, we think we create a win/win for the campground owner and their booking engine, too,” he said. “I didn’t want to do anything other than add value for the rest of the camping industry.”

When using Arvie, campers fill out their profile preferences and requirements, their desired campground, and enter their credit card information. Arvie’s search engine then sweeps the internet 24/7 looking for available sites meeting the search criteria. As soon as a site is found, Arvie either books the site for the camper or alerts the RVer regarding the available site, depending on the method the subscriber has selected. Arvie works with secure credit card processor Stripe to complete the transaction.

“Think of us as an online travel agency that makes finding and immediately booking campsites easier for you than you could possibly do on your own,” Peterson said. “We keep a close eye on all of the campground sites you may be interested in, even when you’re sleeping.” Campers can also opt to receive a text alert regarding available sites instead of having Arvie book the site directly.

Arvie had an 87% successful “hit rate”

Peterson said early tests of Arvie’s systems at several popular and fully booked campgrounds found that Arvie had an 87% successful “hit rate” for booking sites that became available.

Arvie completes a camping reservation with one-click booking – eliminating tedious registration forms and booking fees. Peterson said custom Arvie customer proﬁles expedite the booking process and relieve the stress and struggles to ﬁlter and search through thousands of camping locations to ﬁnd the best ﬁt for RV travelers’ speciﬁc requirements.

“This is something that you either can’t do – or don’t want to do – for yourself. We give campers some of their time back to enjoy and create more camping opportunities.”

Peterson said every camping reservation is completed by a real person, and not a bot or other artificial means. “Our agents perform every booking,” he said.

Sold Out Search and Insta-book features of Arvie

Major features of Arvie include Sold Out Search and Insta-book. Campers can ask for Arvie to watch for cancellations at their desired parks, and quickly book the site for them should one become available. Arvie’s “Sold Out Search” (SOS) monitors sold-out campgrounds for cancellations 24/7 and then automatically books (or notiﬁes, depending on preference) with “Insta-book” the second it becomes available – even while you sleep.

“It’s a great way to enjoy that ‘bucket list’ camping at very popular campgrounds,” Anderson said. “Even at major national park sites, somebody is going to cancel, and we are giving you a good chance to change that cancellation into your reservation. Arvie gives you an advantage, and it’s hard otherwise for the average Joe to get an advantage.”

Peterson said RVers who choose a text alert instead of the immediate booking option can stlll book their site with one click, since Arvie will have the camper’s profile preferences and credit card information on hand.

Campers are frustrated

He said campers are frustrated by the current issues with both searching for an available site and filling out the countless online information each booking site now requires to complete a single reservation.

“I used those same sites, and I could never seem to get it done in time to get the reservation,” he said. “It’s not about just finding a site; it’s about getting a site. We figured out that part.”

Peterson said he hopes both campers and campground owners view Arvie as a desired “accessory” to the campground booking process.

“We are like an aftermarket turbocharger”

“We are like an aftermarket turbocharger,” he said. “When we designed Arvie, I told my people that we should do no harm to this industry or to those campgrounds who make it what it is now. We want to take what there is and try to make it a better experience by improving the process of putting campers into campsites in a more efficient way.”

Peterson said Arvie will always include direct links to campground booking sites, should his subscribers still want to book through those sites. “I’m just trying to make it a speedier process,” he said.

“Everything with Arvie is done in the legally prescribed way, and we have no problem linking back to campground sites. I think if we continue to do the right thing for campgrounds and the result is we bring them more customers at no cost to them, they won’t have a problem working with us.”

