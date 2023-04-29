Watch the incredible synchronized firefly display from a Great Smoky Mountains campground

Nature is planning a light show and you’ve just got to see it! This year, from June 4–11, thousands of fireflies (aka lightning bugs) will put on a mesmerizing performance: a synchronized firefly display. Yes, you read that correctly. Synchronized. This natural phenomenon comes courtesy of the Photinus carolinus, a special species of fireflies that naturally synchronize their flashing lights.

Where to see the synchronized firefly display

Elkmont Campground will stage this amazing firefly production. The campground sits on the Tennessee side of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, near Gatlinburg, Tennessee. If you plan to be in the area in early June, you need to get your name in now. Also, rub your lucky penny. Why? Because tickets to this amazing event are by lottery only.

How to apply

You can apply for the lottery on Recreation.gov here, or you can call 877-444-6777. You have from now (began April 28) until May 1 at 8 p.m. to enter the lottery for a vehicle pass. Vehicles are limited to those holding up to 7 passengers maximum. You are allowed to enter just one time. You may select two potential viewing days, so get your travel buddies together and enter! (Note: Entries are $1 each and lottery winners will be charged a $24 fee. This fee covers portable restrooms at the viewing area, along with park staffing for the eight-night event.)

Why a lottery?

The popularity of this magical, annual event is so great that the park must limit the number of vehicles to ensure safety. People from all over the world submitted lottery entries last year, along with folks from all 50 states, for a total of 24,401 applicants.

Lottery participants will be e-mailed notification of their successful/unsuccessful status by May 11. All passes are nonrefundable and cannot be transferred. If you are lucky enough to be awarded a pass, be aware that they are only good for the issued date, when announced.

Seeing the synchronized firefly display

Nature is so amazing, and the fireflies will not disappoint. Folks who have attended the event in past years describe the experience as “nothing short of amazing,” “fascinating,” and “absolutely magical.”

Have you ever witnessed the synchronized firefly display show before? Tell us about your experience in the comments below.

