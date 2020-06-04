The Digital RVer: Take a picture of QR codes to scan later

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

I’m sure you’ve all been asked to scan a QR code, like the one at the right, at some point in time. That’s how you can get a discount coupon at a store, or get more information about a product from a print ad, or make an appointment at a hair salon, or get directions to a restaurant, or listen to a guided tour at a public garden. There are so many uses for QR codes. If you scan this particular code, it will take you to YouTube and a playlist of tutorial videos on Google Maps.

All iPhones and many Android phones can now scan these codes with just the camera that came built in with the phone. Simply open the camera app and focus on the code, you will see a link pop up that will lead you to where the code goes.

But, what if you see a QR code that you want to keep and scan later? For example, you’re in the Florida Welcome Center and there are posters everywhere about the things to see and do in Florida. Most of them will have a QR code you can scan for more information. You want to do that at your leisure after dinner. You can take a picture of it, sure, but then how do you scan it from the photo? If you use Google Photos, it’s a piece of cake. Just use the Lens button. Open the photo using Google Photos and you’ll see the Lens button third from the left. Tap that and it will go to work scanning the code and then pop up a link to tap to take you there.

Watch this tutorial video on QR codes:

Chris Guld is President and Teacher-in-Chief at GeeksOnTour.com. She and her husband, Jim, produce a free weekly YouTube show called What Does This Button Do? They have been Fulltime RVers, popular seminar presenters at RV Rallies, and regular contributors to RVTravel.com, for many years.

