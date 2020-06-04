Some Coachmen and Pursuit motorhomes recalled for fire risk

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source can increase the risk of a fire.

Forest River will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the fuel hose, replacing it if necessary, free of charge. This recall is expected to begin July 6, 2020. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-825-8212. Forest River’s number for this recall is 310-1168.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

