I’ve often wondered about RV designers and some of their decisions. If you could talk to an RV designer, what suggestions would you make?

2024 models

My husband and I recently toured several 2024 RVs and while I liked the brighter wood stains and paint colors, there were other things that just didn’t make good sense to me. Read on and see if you agree.

Microwave placement

First, let me say that I’m not a short person. I’m not overly tall, but I think 5’6” is about average for a woman. My husband is just shy of six feet tall, and he even had doubts about the microwave placement in one unit we toured. This picture of me says it all.

Who wants to take a hot bowl of soup out of this microwave? Not me! I’d rather give up some countertop space for a microwave oven than have to stretch in order to insert or retrieve food while standing on tiptoes.

Oven ignition

We saw some nice RV ovens on our tour, but all of them had the same common problem: no auto-ignition pilot light. You still have to be somewhat of a contortionist to light the oven’s pilot light in the 2024 models we saw. Yep, they require getting down on the floor with a flashlight to find and light the pilot. If an RV designer actually lived in an RV for a while and had to use the equipment, they’d quickly add an auto-igniter to the oven. If I could talk to an RV designer, I’d surely suggest this!

Dinette bench without storage

I’ll give the RV designers the benefit of the doubt with this storage issue. Perhaps designers fear RVers might overload their rigs. I can’t think of any other reason for not taking advantage of the many “hidey holes” I saw in some of the rigs we toured.

If the RV features a dinette bench, it just makes sense to make the area inside the bench accessible so that it can be used for storage. Ditto for the panel underneath the refrigerator, where a drawer would have easily fit; or the built-in sofa table that might well have included a hinged door so that an RVer could access the empty interior space.

Low black tank drain

We also saw potential problems with some RV exteriors. One of the most noticeable was the low-slung black tank drainpipe. Sitting at only four inches off the ground, we wondered how long it would take for the pipe to break off on some of the rough roads we’ve traveled. Yipes!

Awnings

A few of the awnings we saw seemed to be mounted in the wrong place. Why else would the awning stop just shy of the entry door instead of extending it enough to cover it?

What would your suggestions be for an RV designer?

I realize that everyone has their own idea of how an RV should be designed. As a friend once told us, “There is no perfect RV.” However, if I could talk to an RV designer, I’d make a few suggestions.

If you could talk to an RV designer and make suggestions, what would you ask for? Please leave a comment below. I look forward to reading your thoughts and ideas.

