Friday, November 3, 2023

Texas State Parks free admission this Sunday

By Russ and Tiña De Maris
Texas State Parks free admission
Texas State Parks photo

This Sunday, Lone Star State residents and visitors have a special opportunity: Texas State Parks free admission. It’s part of continued centennial celebrations, and visitors will get free day-use entrance at all Texas State Parks.

Wildlife watching to camping

“Texas Parks and Wildlife Department wants to continue to connect everyone to our beautiful parklands and we hope that Texas State Parks Day will give someone new the opportunity to discover what makes our state parks special,” said Rodney Franklin, State Parks Division Director. “This centennial has highlighted the work that past and current staff have accomplished in the last 100 years to make parks welcoming places for all visitors. We hope that folks take advantage of the opportunity to see these unique pieces of Texas this weekend and for the next 100 years.”

More than 80 parks throughout the state offer a wide variety of outdoor day-use activities. Read that: Wildlife watching, walking or hiking, park programs, camping, biking, swimming, paddleboarding and more. Visit the TPWD website for a list of activities and events in a park near you.

Reservations are recommended and can be made online. Parks will operate as they normally do and will control admissions by their established capacity limits. All other fees will still apply on that day.

Veterans, take note

Ahead of Veterans Day, November 11, Texas State Parks reminds visitors of new Parkland Passports available to Veterans. These passports are available at no cost and grant the cardholder free entry to all Texas State Parks.

“Texas has always valued its veterans, which is why they now have the option for free access to state parks through the new Parklands Passports,” said Franklin.

For more information about the passport visit the Texas Parklands Passport page on the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department website.

Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña De Maris
Russ and Tiña went from childhood tent camping to RVing in the 1980s when the ground got too hard. They've been tutored in the ways of RVing (and RV repair) by a series of rigs, from truck campers, to a fifth-wheel, and several travel trailers. In addition to writing scores of articles on RVing topics, they've also taught college classes for folks new to RVing. They authored the book, RV Boondocking Basics.


