Talkin’ RV Tech video: Basics of lithium batteries

By Dave Soleberg

Last Wednesday evening, we wrapped up our second “Talkin’ RV Tech” where I discussed lithium batteries with Dustin Simpson and his associate Zach Mortenson with input from RVtravel.com readers who joined us by chat.

Zach is a service technician for Dustin at California RV Specialists in Lodi, Calif., and the point person when customers have questions about lithium batteries.

Our discussion was focused on determining if lithium batteries are right for all RVers. After all, it doesn’t make any sense to pay $1,000 to $2,000 for these high technology products for those folks who do not dry camp or boondock.

Since most RV owners are fed up with their lead acid batteries short life or even holding a charge through the weekend, they automatically look to lithium as the answer when in fact understanding what runs off the batteries and how to properly charge and maintain the cheaper lead acid batteries is the better choice.

In our discussion we cover what components are powered by the batteries, what amp hours really mean, and what batteries are best for various applications. And you can’t just swap out your lead acid batteries for lithium until you verify your charging options such as the converter, inverter or solar controller as well as the size cable from the charging system to the batteries.

If you’re considering upgrading to lithium batteries, you won’t want to miss this discussion on what works best for you and what you need to know about quality batteries and installation.

Click the video below to play.