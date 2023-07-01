TaoHorse hand-held, cordless, USB rechargeable vacuum cleaner cleans RVs in an instant

Let me start this review with the disclaimer if you have a BIG RV, this product will likely not suit your needs. If, on the other hand, you have a small- to medium-sized RV, it does an amazing job. Plus, besides being hand-held and cordless, this vacuum cleaner is USB rechargeable.

I was skeptical before buying as I have tried several popular brands of handheld vacs and have been majorly disappointed in their performance. A friend assured me this one was different, which is why I first ordered it.

She was right. For a small vacuum, it has a lot of suction.

When it comes to powering it, I was surprised to read a few (a vast minority) of Amazon comments saying the vacuum does not hold a charge. My experience has been the opposite and I have now owned the vacuum for about two years.

In fact, mine holds a charge far longer than I expected, sometimes for more than a month—and that’s with full-time RV living. It also recharges fast from any USB port.

To be sure, I don’t use it to vacuum the entire floor: I sweep, pick up the big stuff, and use this for the rest.

I also use this a lot with the enclosed crevice tool that is invaluable for baseboards, corners, window frames, crumbs in the (cooled) oven, and more.

What I especially like about the TaoHorse USB rechargeable vacuum cleaner

It has more suction than most other small vacs in this price range.

It comes with a washable filter—no need to buy extra filters.

In my experience, it holds a charge for a LONG time.

It comes with accessories for cleaning crevices and upholstery with a short and long brush.

It weighs just 1 1/2 pounds.

It has a bright light for getting things clean in dark places.

It’s easy to empty.

It all packs neatly into its own little carry pouch. No missing parts ever!

What can be improved?

Because it is so lightweight, it’s not heavy-duty. Be careful of small plastic pieces that can break when opening or closing or changing accessories. (I was able to glue one of these small pieces back with good success for months now, however.)

Again, because it’s not heavy-duty, don’t expect to pick up things like gravel. But for most household cleaning it does an excellent job.

Check out the TaoHorse hand-held, cordless, USB rechargeable vacuum cleaner here.

