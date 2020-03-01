Could the pending Tesla Cybertruck appeal to RVers?

By James Raia

The unveiling of the electric Tesla Cybertruck last November attracted as much attention as any vehicle at the Los Angeles Auto Show. Its futuristic design resembles a vehicle in a Mad Max movie, and the flashy debut was polarizing. It drew unabashed praise and laughter.

Officially, it’s described as “an all-electric, battery-powered, light commercial vehicle.” Three models have been announced, with range estimates of 250–500 miles and an estimated 0–60 mph time of 2.9–6.5 seconds, depending on the model.

Is it possibly a precursor to more utilitarian vehicle creations or was Tesla owner Elon Musk pranking the industry? For RV enthusiasts, the prevailing question is, is it really a truck and, if so, can it tow an RV or trailer?

Tesla responded with a resounding “Yes.” Musk manufactured the Cybertruck as a first in the industry. It will be a fully electric (no gas) vehicle.

According to Tesla specs, the Cybertruck will be constructed “with cold-pressed, unpainted stainless steel.” It will have a towing capacity of as much as 14,000 pounds.

Tesla reports: “With up to 3,500 pounds of payload capacity and adjustable air suspension, the Cybertruck is the most powerful tool we have ever built, engineered with 100-cubic-feet of the exterior, lockable storage, including a magic tonneau cover that is strong enough to stand on.”

The manufacturer describes the truck’s barren and stealth appearance as “A nearly impenetrable exoskeleton. Every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass.

“If there was something better, we’d use it. The exterior construction helps eliminate dents, damage and long-term corrosion with a smooth monochrome exoskeleton that puts the shell on the outside of the car and provides you and passengers maximum protection.”

Tesla enthusiasts are true believers. According to the manufacturer, pre-orders for the truck (the release date is undetermined) are booming. But for potential buyers who wish to tow an RV with the Cybertruck, some questions loom: How many miles will the truck tow an RV? How efficiently will it brake?

Tesla hasn’t provided the information, but it recently released an image of how a camper option might work, and it claims it will soon be available. Prices haven’t been released.

James Raia is the editor of The Weekly Driver.

