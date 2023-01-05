Test drive new Winnebago electric RV on January 18

Curious about all-electric motorhomes? If so, and you’re planning to attend the upcoming Florida RV Supershow in Tampa which begins January 18 you might want to sign up to test drive an all new all-electric zero-emission Winnebago RV prototype. Winnebago will display its other new 2023 RVs as well.

If you are planning to attend the show, which hopes to attract a crowd of 80,000, and are already a Winnebago owner, you may wish to join one of the company’s owner meetups, hosted by brand ambassadors and members of the Winnebago product and marketing teams. Visit the Winnebago booth at the show for a complete schedule of events.

The new Winnebago all-electric RV, which appears to be a Class B model, follows its first effort in 2022 which was called the e-RV, which debuted at last year’s Florida RV SuperShow. It went on to set a U.S. record of making the first known drive of 1,000 miles (1,600 km) in an electric RV.

To reserve one of the limited test drive opportunities of the new electric RV visit here.