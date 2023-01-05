RV Daily Tips. Thursday, January 5, 2023

Issue 2029

Today’s thought

“Before we had airplanes and astronauts, we really thought that there was an actual place beyond the clouds, somewhere over the rainbow. There was an actual place, and we could go above the clouds and find it there.” —Barbara Walters (September 25, 1929 – December 30, 2022)

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Whipped Cream Day!

On this day in history: 1914 – The Ford Motor Company announces an eight-hour workday and minimum daily wage of $5 in salary plus bonuses.

Tip of the Day

Cables in a tangle? Use this quick tip to tame them

By Nanci Dixon

The multitude of thin power and charging cables for phones, tablets and computers need to be accessible, of course, but they can easily end up in a tangle, especially if you only have a few outlets to choose from like we do in RVs. Command hooks can help tame that mess.

I decided to tackle a cabinet in our RV that had an electrical outlet in it. It was the perfect place to attach the Command hooks so I could get to the cords while using any of our devices.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Why did RV’s lights and fridge stop operating on generator?

Dear Dave,

Recently I turned the generator on and, like always, it came on, but my inside lights, fridge and all did not come on. I plugged in my shore plug, and all came on. What could be the issue? Any troubleshooting I can do? This has never happened in my years of owning it. Doesn’t appear to be blown breakers or fuses on hallway floor panel. Help. —Janis, 1995 Rexhall Aerbus

Video of the day

Why you need RV roof vent covers, plus cleaning tips

By Cheri Sicard

I’ll confess, until this video I had never considered RV roof vent covers. But my experiences on last year’s Long Long RV Trip combined with the wisdom of Martin from RVstreet, one of my favorite RV vloggers, has me rethinking the proposition.

In the video below, Martin talks about the advantages of installing vent covers on your RV’s roof and how they protect your RV, especially from the elements like baking sun, high winds, or damaging hail.

Rock strike! Who’s responsible for your broken windshield?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

You’re happily motoring down the road in your RV. Ahead of you is a dump truck with a load of gravel. Suddenly, that awful thing happens! A chunk of gravel smacks your windshield, and a spidery pattern creeps across your view. Who’s responsible for that broken windshield? Find out here.

Reader poll

Does it bother you if dirty dishes are left in the sink overnight?

Quick Tip

Removing an overhead mattress

Need to remove a mattress from your motorhome or truck camper overhead? It can be a tight proposition! Start to roll up the mattress, then bind it around with ratchet-style tie down straps. Cinch them up tight, then pull the mattress out. Or buy your new mattress from an outfit that will deliver and install it!

Website of the day

The most famous home in every state

If you have a little bit of time to kill, read this list of the most famous homes in all 50 states. There are some neat lookin’ houses here with fascinating histories.

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• If given the chance, 46 percent would ride a spaceship into space.

• 54 percent have never spent a day, or at least never more than one day, in New York City.

• 68 percent have ridden in a helicopter—41 percent more than once!

Recipe of the Day

Italian Frittata

by Beth French from Kinston, NC

The egg and vegetable medley in this simple frittata is divine. The eggs are soft and creamy. All the veggies pair well together and the Italian seasoning packs a punch of flavor. Quick and easy, this frittata is great for breakfast, brunch or even dinner.

Trivia

“RV ownership is at a record 11.2 million households, half of which are 55 and over,” reports Kiplinger.

*What is the largest U.S. state and how many square miles is it? Take a guess then find the answer in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Our two Labs, Annie and Maddie, sit/lie in the theater seats of our motorhome. Here they are waiting for hand-outs during a lunch break at a rest stop.” —John Wilkins

Leave here with a laugh

Thanks for sending, Dennis Napora!

