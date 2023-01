Think back to high school for a moment (we know, it’s hard for us to remember that far back too!). Let us know when you’ve got a visual. Got it? Okay, good. Did you “go steady” with anyone? In other words, did you have a boyfriend/girlfriend who you dated exclusively for a long period of time?

If you happen to still be with your high school sweetheart, please leave a comment and tell us your story. We’d love to hear it!