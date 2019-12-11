Test your RV movie knowledge

When it came time for Jack Nicholson to hit the road in the film “About Schmidt,” he did it in style and comfort – in an RV. No surprise there, considering the enormous popularity of RV travel, and the frequency with which RVs are used in Hollywood films.

As Warren Schmidt, Nicholson drives his Winnebago Adventurer from Omaha to Denver on a journey of self-discovery, the RV becoming one of the film’s prominent images.

Test your knowledge of 10 other movies featuring RVs. Match the title to the description (no Googling allowed!) and view the answers below:

1. Lost in America A.) John Candy and Bill Pullman travel through space in an RV to save a princess from an evil lord. 2. Independence Day B.) An animated family travels the African plains in their high-tech, gadget-filled RV, while their daughter is stuck at a stuffy boarding school. 3. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape C.) Bill Murray goes behind the Iron Curtain in a top-secret RV. 4. Charlie’s Angels D.) Clint Eastwood hits the road in his RV in pursuit of a prison escapee and an eight-year-old hostage. 5. Jurassic Park E.) Faced with the burden of taking care of his obese mother and autistic brother, Johnny Depp changes when his future girlfriend and her grandmother arrive in town in their RV. 6. Stripes F.) As one of three female private eyes, Lucy Liu lives in an RV while they track down a kidnapped electronics genius. 7. Spaceballs G.). Will Smith combines forces with patriotic citizens in RVs to save the planet from aliens. 8. A Perfect World H.) In their specially designed RV, scientists Jeff Goldblum and Laura Dern encounter danger with T-Rex and other prehistoric beasts. 9. The Wild Thornberries Movie I.) Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz buy an RV so they can live together while his job takes him around the country. 10. The Long, Long Trailer J.) Albert Brooks quits his fast-paced corporate job, buys an RV and goes on the road to a new life.

1. (J) 2. (G) 3. (E) 4. (F) 5. (H) 6. (C) 7. (A) 8. (D) 9. (B) 10. (I)