Fleetwood motorhome recall: Slideout problem could increase fire risk

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2020 Fleetwood Pace Arrow LXE, Discovery and Discovery LXE, and Holiday Rambler Navigator and Endeavor motorhomes. The wire harness/plumbing bundle within the slideout raceway may have been improperly wrapped and secured.
Without the proper securement, the wire harness/plumbing bundle can become damaged, increasing the risk of a fire.
REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, repair, reroute and resecure the wire harness/plumbing bundle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 191126REV.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.
Recent RV recalls. Click here.
Leave a Comment