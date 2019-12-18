Fleetwood motorhome recall: Slideout problem could increase fire risk

Without the proper securement, the wire harness/plumbing bundle can become damaged, increasing the risk of a fire.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will inspect, repair, reroute and resecure the wire harness/plumbing bundle, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin January 31, 2020. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 191126REV.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

While you may not own one of these RVs, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them.

Recent RV recalls. Click here.