The easiest way to seal annoying seam leaks

Seal those seams for the season! (Say that five times fast.)

Ever revisit your RV after a long winter and find that your cover didn’t do its job? Or been eating dinner outside and heard drips coming through your awning? Ugh. It happens to the best of us, and it’s not that uncommon.

Fabric seams that leak are annoying (and sometimes costly), yet so simple to fix. This little bottle of Seam Sealer from Iosso Products simply sponges on to create an invisible barrier, sealing out water without altering the color or feel of the material. It’s pretty neat, and good to keep handy for your RV (or boat, or camping gear).

Iosso Seam Sealer is as effective on modern solution-dyed acrylics, polyesters and coated synthetics as it is on cotton, cotton blends, canvas and other traditional materials. With the right seam construction, it even helps water repellency on vinyl and vinyl laminates. Neat, huh?

Unlike products that leave an unsightly film, Seam Sealer is completely transparent. This makes it ideal for boat and RV covers, awnings, tents, backpacks and other outdoor items.

It’s very easy to use. The bottle has a built-in sponge applicator that’s simply run along both sides of the seam. Once the threads are completely saturated, it’s left to dry for 24-hours. If the fabric has experienced undue wear and exposure, a light touch-up can be applied.

This stuff is handy, and you might want to keep some nearby just in case. It’ll run you about $11 on Amazon.