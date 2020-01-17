RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 1256

Friday, January 17, 2020

Nighttime blackout help for sleep

Full-time RVer Mike Millard sent in the following tip: “Awhile ago I saw a posting in RV Travel concerning RV day/night shades. My Monaco Diplomat has two-part pull-down shades. The lower part lets light in and acts as a dust filter while letting me see out during the day. The upper part, when fully lowered, is supposed to darken the RV interior but doesn’t quite do the trick. I bought a can of liquid rubber, which comes in black or white and either works fine, although the black stops a little more light. I took down each shade and sprayed the upper ‘darkening’ part only. What a difference, and the shade still accordions upward!” Thanks, Mike!

RV wheel covers versus wheel simulators

Looking for a new set of wheel covers or wheel simulators to dress up your motorhome? Stainless steel covers and simulators are one of the simplest things you can do to give your motorhome an extra “shine.” However, a lot of people have questions about these wheel coverings and how they work. Learn all about them in this informative article from Dicor Corporation.

Protect yourself and others from sharp edges of RV slideouts!

Avoid tire blowouts with proper inflation

An RV tire can lose up to half its inflation and still not appear flat. Tire blowouts are often caused by under- or over-inflated tires. Tire blowouts are one of the most common insurance claims as they can cause damage not only to the tire but to the undercarriage of the RV as well. Watch this video where Certified RV Technician Chris Dougherty explains how a blown tire could even ignite your RV’s propane.

Random RV Thought

When you are driving an RV or pulling one and you want to move from the left lane to the right lane, it is a good idea to confirm with your copilot if the lane is clear. But only accept an answer of yes or no. An answer of “I think so” is not good enough and can get your vehicle smacked.

KOA campgrounds that are open all year

Not all KOA campgrounds are open year-round, but quite a few of them are. Here’s the official list of all the ones you can visit 365 days a year. Happy camping!

