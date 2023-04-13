Can I swap my gravity toilet for a macerator toilet to help with dumping?

Dear Dave,

My fifth wheel has a typical Thetford gravity-style toilet, the kind that drops the stuff straight down to the tank. Are there any macerator toilets that would be a direct replacement? I am hoping to grind up the solids and paper before it enters the black tank. I am aware of the macerator options at the black tank drain but would like to make it easier for people renting my RV to drain the black tank. Thank you! —Craig, 2004 Keystone Sprinter 297BHS

Dear Craig,

Both Dometic and Thetford manufacture a macerating toilet that should fit in your RV. However, I question how it might make it easier to drain the black water tank?

What is a macerating toilet?

The traditional toilet as you mentioned is a gravity-style toilet that needs to be positioned either directly above the black tank or with a slight 45-degree angle. A macerating toilet grinds up the waste and pumps it to the black tank so the toilet can be placed just about anywhere in the rig. They have become more popular in floorplans that have a bath-and-a-half with a second toilet placed somewhere else in the rig, and the macerating toilet can pump the sewage to the black water holding tank. It also means a smaller drain pipe, as the typical gravity toilet uses a 3” pipe and the macerating can use a 2” pipe.

Here is the Dometic model, which you can purchase on Amazon here.

The Thetford model can be purchased here.

Some of the drawbacks of a macerating toilet are that they need 120-volt electricity and use a lot of water.

Will a macerating toilet make it easier to dump the black water tank?

Since your rig came standard with the gravity-style toilet, it is already plumbed with a 3” drain pipe that goes from the tank to the dump valve. If you use the proper toilet paper that will break down quickly and an aerobic tank treatment product that is enzyme based, it will break down the waste and toilet paper and should be no problem dumping the tank.

A macerating toilet will grind up the waste. However, it still sits in the same tank and you will still need to use a treatment product, otherwise you will get anaerobic digestion, which we call the “bad bugs” and the “rotten egg smell.”

Will a macerating toilet help prevent inaccurate monitor readings?

I would assume you are thinking that the macerating toilet will help prevent inaccurate monitor panel readings. However, I don’t believe it will, as the waste will still sit in the tank and can still cause inaccurate readings if you don’t use the proper products and properly dump the tank. I assume your rig has the probes going into the tank, like in the photo below.

Power comes to the single probe. As the fluid level rises, it creates continuity to the other probe and indicates 1/3, 2/3, and full. When you drain the tank, it is supposed to create an open circuit with no power going to the other probes. However, if the side of the tank has sludge or any other component, it will still provide power and a false reading. This can be lime, calcium, or anything else that would create a closed circuit and provide power and a false reading.

Using the proper treatment and toilet paper helps to digest the waste, and proper dumping procedures will ensure the tank gets cleaned. Typically, it takes 2-3 dumps and refills to get everything off the side of the tank. A black water flush valve is the best. If you are renting the rig, I would suggest using Tank Blaster by Thetford periodically, as most renters won’t take the time to properly dump the tanks—it’s typically a “one and done” dump! This will help clean the tank and reduce inaccurate monitor panel readings.

You might also enjoy this

Not every RVer uses their RV’s toilet the same way… Wait, what?!

“I’m sorry. What did you say?” I thought at first that I’d misunderstood the statement. Up until then, I thought there was only one way to use the RV toilet. I quickly found out that I was mistaken! Turns out, there are two distinct groups of RVers when it comes to using the RV toilet. (At least two groups I’ve discovered. Who knows? There may be more!) Continue reading.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have a popular forum for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT2099