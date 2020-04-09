Is your RV theftproof? Here are some tips

By Lidia Hovhan

Camping season is just about to kickstart (well, if it were a normal year, it would be), and one of the things you must secure is your RV. Your RV is an easy target for thieves because it is a small space with many valuables. And, on top of everything else they might steal, they can hijack the RV itself, which, of course, costs a lot of money.

RV thefts is an alarming issue that you must take seriously because RV crime is on the rise. Whether you are an RVing newbie or a seasoned RV traveler, you must keep these RV security tips in mind to keep your camper safe from criminals. Consider the following tips to help you protect your belongings.

Be wise in picking where you park

When you park your RV at the campsite or even in your garage, you tend to favor the reverse parking method. This means the front hood is facing the road. You position your RV like this so you can drive right away and ease into the road when you are ready to leave. However, doing this attracts thieves because they don’t have to go through a lot of hassle to take out your RV from your chosen parking slot. Easy in, easy out!

It is best to park with the nose in and with the hitch hidden. This way, no one can steal your trailer or drive your RV away while you’re out enjoying a hike. Parking in this manner is a thief deterrent because it will take more time and effort to steal your unit. Just make sure you get a jockey or tongue wheel for more accessible parking.

Upgrade your RV’s locks

Locks go beyond the usual doors and windows. Of course, these must be secure so that no one can invade your camper easily. Most of all, do not neglect to put a lock around your RV’s kingpin. The most popular locks for this are a cylinder lock or padlock that goes over the kingpin.

Additionally, you should invest in a boot for your RV tires. This device locks your wheels in place and prevents them from turning, which then prevents your lugs from being quickly taken. This also means thieves can’t readily steel your RV wheels, either.

Use a good security camera

In general, most thieves will shy away from invading RVs that are visibly monitored by a security camera. Don’t forget to put exterior and interior CCTVs in your RV. Thieves don’t want evidence, and the last thing they want is for their faces to be recorded. When they see you’ve reinforced your RV, they’ll think twice about infiltrating your unit because you’re too much trouble. A Blink XT security camera is a good option because these are affordable and very reliable. You can also attach them anywhere because they’re small and easy to install.

Keep your valuables hidden away

Do not tempt the thieves by keeping your valuables out of sight. When people see that you have nothing of value within your RV, they won’t be tempted to invade your space. Be sure to lock all your doors and windows. On top of that, go the extra mile by pulling down your shades. This way, prying eyes won’t have the chance to snoop around. For ultimate protection, it is best to have a safe that’s in a hidden area.

Befriend neighboring RVers

As the timeless adage goes, “United we stand, divided we fall!” There will always be safety and strength in numbers. You must befriend the other RVers near you. Just like your home neighborhood watch, you and fellow RVers can keep an eye out for each other. You can protect each other’s belongings, keep tabs on emergencies and, most of all, you collectively put off thieves with your strong community presence. Typically, burglars shy away from populated areas.

It is critical to implement these tips to keep you, your loved ones, your RV, and your belongings within it safe. Whether you park your RV in a campground or at your home, it is best to abide by these security measures to minimize your risks and protect your interests. Burglaries can happen anytime, anywhere, so it is best to be prepared.