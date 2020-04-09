How to get rid of “the corner of death” in your RV

We saw this posted in the Facebook group RV Tips and couldn’t help but giggle. We know everyone has at least one “corner of death” in their RV. How many times have you bumped your head on yours?

Here’s what Mandy Roberson-Slayback posted:

“Need ideas for this corner of death! Looking for ideas on how to cover this corner and the edge of the cabinet so that it doesn’t slice and dice as you flip around in the middle of the night. I almost lost an eyeball…or at least it felt like it! Lol!”

Mandy’s post has gotten 192 comments (so far). Here’s what a few people suggested:

• “Had the same issue with our bed. Rounded the corner off, end of problem.” — Gregory Dault

• “I put foam tape on the side and under the cabinet. It’s not the best looking but it has helped tremendously.” — Julie Poolie

• “Look up corner protector on Amazon!” — Pam Reid (Here they are!)

• “Water pipe insulation from Lowe’s or Home Depot – same as pool noodle but comes in a few different sizes.” — Don Baloh

• “Customize it by cutting out the space and replace on a slant like this…(see photo below)” — Mark Fagan

• “I used gorilla glue and those removable rubber kiddie corners that you usually put on the corners of tables. Worked great and helped keep the door snug. Lasted us 6 years, just traded that unit in, and I saw the dealership left them on when they sold it.” — Boosie McNeely (These look promising.)

• “Sleep in a helmet!” — Brian Hancock

• “I put a foam mattress pad on my bed and it brought it above where I kept hitting my head” — Tammy Mustoe

Do you have an idea for Mandy or other RVers with the same problem (we know these corners are common on all types of RVs)? Leave a comment below.