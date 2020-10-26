These two inexpensive cleaning agents work great!

By Bob Difley

Before buying those high-priced, fancy-packaged, specialized cleaning supplies, here are cleaning tips using two items you probably already have in your rig. Even if you don’t have them already, they’re readily available in any grocery store — and you may be pleasantly surprised at their versatility.

What are these magic ingredients?

White vinegar and baking soda! Don’t believe it? Try this on your oven — one of the toughest cleaning jobs — to convince yourself. Prepare a solution of 1/2 cup each of vinegar and baking soda with 3 cups of water. Wear rubber gloves to protect your skin, and apply with a kitchen towel or sponge. Allow the solution to stand for a few minutes, then wipe off. You will only need to scrub the very toughest burned-on food.

How about the outside of windows? Wipe solution on with a sponge then wash off with a hose and enjoy your new, sparkling, streak-free windows. Use vinegar mixed with 3 parts water (you can vary this mixture based on the difficulty of the cleaning job) for less difficult jobs.

Here are some cleaning tips using vinegar

