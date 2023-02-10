Friday, February 10, 2023

Just thinking: “Does this RV seem ‘cold’ to you?”

By Chuck Woodbury
Bowlus Heritage trailer

This is the new $159,000 Heritage Edition trailer from the folks at Bowlus. It looks a lot like the Airstreams of yesteryear. This is the company’s most affordable trailer, far less than the previous low-price leader, the Terra Firma at $285,000.

But here’s what got me thinking. Does the interior seem kinda cold to you? I mean, my own RV’s interior walls are wooden. On a cold winter day or night, with the heater going, it feels warm and cozy — like an old log cabin.Bowlus Heritage interior

But to me, this trailer looks “metallic” — very sleek and modern for sure. But sterile-looking, if that’s the right word. Oh, I know this “look” is popular and even trendy, but I personally can’t see myself in something like this. I do not know if, in fact, if it would be any warmer or colder on a winter night. Maybe you do.

What do you think? I’ve included a poll.

We welcome your “Just thinking” observations—your thoughts about something that strikes you as odd, unusual, unique or otherwise that’s related to RVing. Send to editor@rvtravel.com.

Photos courtesy Bowlus

RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 10, 2023

Patrick kelley
8 minutes ago

I can never understand the concept of paying over 100 grand for something and it’s so void of life like this thing. Camping in a pop can.

Bugman
22 minutes ago

With that look, and especially that price, there better be an engine and propeller in front!

