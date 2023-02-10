Just thinking: “Does this RV seem ‘cold’ to you?”

This is the new $159,000 Heritage Edition trailer from the folks at Bowlus. It looks a lot like the Airstreams of yesteryear. This is the company’s most affordable trailer, far less than the previous low-price leader, the Terra Firma at $285,000.

But here’s what got me thinking. Does the interior seem kinda cold to you? I mean, my own RV’s interior walls are wooden. On a cold winter day or night, with the heater going, it feels warm and cozy — like an old log cabin.

But to me, this trailer looks “metallic” — very sleek and modern for sure. But sterile-looking, if that’s the right word. Oh, I know this “look” is popular and even trendy, but I personally can’t see myself in something like this. I do not know if, in fact, if it would be any warmer or colder on a winter night. Maybe you do.

What do you think? I’ve included a poll.

Photos courtesy Bowlus

