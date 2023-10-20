Friday, October 20, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

This tire ‘blowout’ was actually from puncture, run-low and cutting impact

By Roger Marble
0
RV Tire Safety

This tire was presented as a “sudden blowout” with a claim that the tire “must have been defective.”

This is what the tire looked like when I got it.

We can see the severe damage to the tire tread area in picture #1. Below is a picture of the small “nail” I discovered.

Here we see the small nail from the inside.

In picture #4, between the 2 arrows, we see the “rutting” caused by the wheel flange digging into the lower side of the tire. This is evidence of many hundreds of miles run with significant loss of air and/or excessive loading.

In picture #5 we see the cut steel filaments.

In the last picture, we see more cut steel filaments. Note the lack of the “cup-cone” configuration normally found in steel that has failed from being cut by some external object and not from overload or stretching.

My conclusion was that the tire was run while not properly inflated for many hundreds of miles due to the puncture and a lack of proper maintenance.

This would lead to a weakening of the tire structure. Hitting some sharp object, the weakened tire was cut and the tire suffered a failure.

Roger Marble

Check out my Blog www.RVTireSafety.Net

Read more from Roger Marble on RVtravel.com.

 ##RVT1127

Roger Marble
Roger Marblehttp://www.RVTireSafety.net
Retired Tire Design and Forensic Engineer w/50+ years of experience. Currently has Class-C RV. Previous Truck Camper, Winny Brave, Class-C & 23'TT. Also towed race car w/ 23' open trailer and in 26' Closed trailer. While racing he set lap records at 6 different tracks racing from Lime Rock CT to Riverside CA and Daytona to Mosport Canada. Gives RV and Genealogy Seminars for FMCA across the USA. Taught vehicle handling to local Police Depts
Previous article
The sky is falling …? A controversy surrounding Starlink satellites

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE