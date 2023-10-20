This tire ‘blowout’ was actually from puncture, run-low and cutting impact

This tire was presented as a “sudden blowout” with a claim that the tire “must have been defective.”

This is what the tire looked like when I got it.

We can see the severe damage to the tire tread area in picture #1. Below is a picture of the small “nail” I discovered.

Here we see the small nail from the inside.

In picture #4, between the 2 arrows, we see the “rutting” caused by the wheel flange digging into the lower side of the tire. This is evidence of many hundreds of miles run with significant loss of air and/or excessive loading.

In picture #5 we see the cut steel filaments.

In the last picture, we see more cut steel filaments. Note the lack of the “cup-cone” configuration normally found in steel that has failed from being cut by some external object and not from overload or stretching.

My conclusion was that the tire was run while not properly inflated for many hundreds of miles due to the puncture and a lack of proper maintenance.

This would lead to a weakening of the tire structure. Hitting some sharp object, the weakened tire was cut and the tire suffered a failure.

Roger Marble

