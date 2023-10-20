Friday, October 20, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeVideo
Video

Bizarre runaway motorhome accident: Were dogs to blame?

By Video Editor
0
runaway motorhome accident

By Cheri Sicard
The video below shows the aftermath of a bizarre runaway motorhome accident that happened early one morning at a fairly crowded Arizona campground.

Our host, Gary of Gary’s Place, was awakened by a kerfuffle outside his motorhome. Upon going out to investigate, he saw a large motorhome, with a toad attached, listing sideways at an unhealthy angle. Several others were damaged, too. Gawkers milled about.

Apparently, the motorhome’s owner, ready to take off and hit the road, got out of the running vehicle to say one last goodbye to a friend. Somehow the motorhome’s parking brake disengaged and the driverless RV propelled itself through the campground until finally coming to a stop at a barrier.

How did the runaway motorhome’s parking brake disengage?

Nobody knows for sure.

The owner’s two small dogs were in the motorhome but it seems unlikely they had enough heft to accomplish the task even by accident. But maybe…

Whatever the cause of the accident, it serves as a cautionary tale to pay attention if your engine is running. Or better yet, shut it off if you are getting out of your RV.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in this accident. Nonetheless, the runaway motorhome did cause substantial damage that its owner is no doubt responsible for.

##RVT1127

Previous article
The ABCs of free and low-cost camping on state land
Next article
How to stay warm in an RV in winter: Insulate, heat, and protect

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising and affiliate services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. We also may earn a small amount from some affiliate links. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE