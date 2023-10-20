Bizarre runaway motorhome accident: Were dogs to blame?

By Cheri Sicard

The video below shows the aftermath of a bizarre runaway motorhome accident that happened early one morning at a fairly crowded Arizona campground.

Our host, Gary of Gary’s Place, was awakened by a kerfuffle outside his motorhome. Upon going out to investigate, he saw a large motorhome, with a toad attached, listing sideways at an unhealthy angle. Several others were damaged, too. Gawkers milled about.

Apparently, the motorhome’s owner, ready to take off and hit the road, got out of the running vehicle to say one last goodbye to a friend. Somehow the motorhome’s parking brake disengaged and the driverless RV propelled itself through the campground until finally coming to a stop at a barrier.

How did the runaway motorhome’s parking brake disengage?

Nobody knows for sure.

The owner’s two small dogs were in the motorhome but it seems unlikely they had enough heft to accomplish the task even by accident. But maybe…

Whatever the cause of the accident, it serves as a cautionary tale to pay attention if your engine is running. Or better yet, shut it off if you are getting out of your RV.

Luckily, nobody was hurt in this accident. Nonetheless, the runaway motorhome did cause substantial damage that its owner is no doubt responsible for.

##RVT1127