Thor suspends production of RVs

(March 23, 2020) — Thor Industries Inc. announced today that it will temporarily suspend all production of its RVs in North America and in Europe because of the coronavirus pandemic. The announcement comes on the heels of Winnebago Industries announcing the temporary stop of its RV production.

“As the coronavirus pandemic continues to evolve, Thor remains focused on the safety of its employees, their families, and all of the communities in which we operate,” said Bob Martin, president and CEO of Thor Industries.

“The concern for the safety of our people is always paramount but the situation of today is unique and calls for action. As state governments, including Indiana and Ohio where a substantial number of our production facilities exist, declare statewide emergencies requiring their citizens to stay at home except for limited circumstances, Thor is today announcing the temporary suspension of all of its production in North America. Additionally, a substantial portion of our production in Europe is temporarily suspended as well.

“We believe the long-term RV market will be robust once again, and when that time comes, we will take advantage of our flexible business model to quickly resume production to meet dealer orders. As we look to the future when we are past the coronavirus pandemic, we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for both Thor and the RV industry,” said Martin.