Friday, February 25, 2022

Thor Omni, Magnitude motorhomes recalled for potential LP gas leak

By RV Travel
Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2020-2021 Omni and Magnitude motorhomes. The LP gas line may have been incorrectly routed through the rear suspension leaf springs, which could damage the line and cause a gas leak. A gas leak increases the risk of a fire.

As many as 731 RVs could be affected by the recall.

Dealers will re-route the LP line as needed, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed April 18, 2022. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-798-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000256. This recall is an expansion of NHTSA recall 21V-754.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

