RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 25, 2022

Issue 1805

Today’s thought

“Judge a man by his questions rather than by his answers.” ―Voltaire

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Clam Chowder Day!

On this day in history: 1836 – Samuel Colt is granted a United States patent for his revolver firearm.

Tip of the Day

Propane leak tests—Here’s one from the Darwin Awards

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Here’s another lesson from the Darwin Award files. A 79-year-old RVer in St. Amant, La., had a problem with his motorhome. Somewhere there was a gas leak, and he just needed to find it. You know the rest of the story—take out a cigarette lighter, strike off a flame, and KABOOM! While the RVer only flew 20 feet, some of his motorhome rocketed off nearly five times as far, damaging three nearby homes.

Read More

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Prime Time Tracer 200BHSLE bunkhouse travel trailer. As he reports, “This is essentially a basic smaller bunk model that doesn’t claim to be anything fancy but does offer some good features at a pretty reasonable price for a modern RV.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

LED lights in camper worked at dealership. Why do they now flicker?

Dear Dave,

We recently purchased a 2005 Jayco Jay Series model 1206 “pop-up” camper. The previous owner replaced the ceiling lights with LED bulbs. When we first saw it the lights were bright and steady. It was plugged in to 30-amp service at the dealership and had a 12v deep cycle marine battery attached as well. In our driveway we have it plugged in with a 30-amp extension. The 12v is also attached and fully charged. Both sets of ceiling lights flicker. Hubby is concerned it may be a converter issue, as all was working normally when we bought it. Any advice you can offer is greatly appreciated. We have just retired and everything camping is new to us!! Thank you! —Theresa

Read Dave's answer.

Join Dave this weekend, Friday-Sunday, February 25-27, at the Pennsylvania RV Super Show in Harrisburg, PA. Learn more.

Here are the top 5 complaints to the RV park office

A variety of things make for not-so-happy campers. Have you ever wondered what campers complain about the most? Do other people share the same annoyances as you? We have answers. Here are the top five complaints the campground office gets from campers at one park.

You may have missed these recent popular stories…

Quick Tip

Helpful advice in case of emergency while away from rig

Reader Pat Mitchell suggests if you’re concerned about being involved in an emergency situation while away from your rig, you could do what he does. “I usually just pick up a park brochure from the campground office to leave in our truck. It’s always handy, and if we are in an accident, the location of our camper and other details are right there with us.”

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Tom Burns

Thor Four Winds 31W



“Thor FW 31W is excellent for my wife and me to enjoy getting away from home. With a full-wall slideout, the room is great to give you space to move and relax. On the road, you can access the needed areas to relieve yourself and cook lunch without the side out. It’s not too long (32′) to get into most of the places we want to stop along our ventures.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

The Best Spring Break Trips for Families

For those who aren’t retired or don’t have the luxury of traveling during the off-season, traveling for Spring Break may be the only time for a quick escape. Here are some of the best places to go.

Hey, bike riders! This is the best bike seat cushion on Amazon, and it's currently on sale!

Recipe of the Day

Cheeseburger and “Fries” Chowder

by Teresa Jacobson from New Orleans, LA

Wow! We really do think this tastes like a cheeseburger with a side of fries … only in chowder form. It’s full of rich, savory flavor with the perfect amount of seasoning. This chowder recipe is easy to prepare and cooks fast. We became instant fans of this full-flavored soup.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

What liquid is considered the most expensive liquid on Earth? LSD? Printer ink? Insulin? Scorpion venom? Yup, it’s scorpion venom. While most of you probably aren’t out shopping for any of that, if you were it would cost you about $39 million for about a gallon of it. Why would you need scorpion venom? It stops you from aging! We’re kidding, obviously. No, we have no idea why you’d need scorpion venom.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Our feline, Hazel Mae, loves to travel! She is very protective of our ‘Lucy’ (our travel trailer). She has her own bunk for sleeping and keeping watch over our campsite. If she sees another cat through the window you can bet we will know about it! So cat burglars beware!” —John Gravenor

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks.

Leave here with a laugh

