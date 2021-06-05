Saturday, June 5, 2021
Saturday, June 5, 2021
RV Recalls

Thor recalls some Class B motorhomes for electrical short danger

By Chuck Woodbury
Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2022 Rize, Scope, Sequence, and Tellaro Class B motorhomes. The Flex-190 Solar Panel junction box may short.An electrical short can cause the junction box to overheat, increasing the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will install a new solar panel and junction box, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 26, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000226.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

