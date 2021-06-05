RV Travel Newsletter Issue 1003

Welcome to RVtravel.com, an RV-themed newsletter from the most-read consumer website about RVing in North America with more than 146,000 registered subscribers. We support a free press and believe it is essential to a democracy. At RVtravel.com, you will learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. And we’ll explore where this wonderful lifestyle is heading in our ever more complex, crowded and sometimes angry world. Be sure to check out all our other RV-related newsletters.

June 5, 2021

RV park owner discusses reality of electric vehicles and charging stations in parks and what it means to RVers

By Mike Gast

T

wo weeks ago, I wrote an essay regarding the growing popularity of electric vehicles (EVs) and discussed what the future might hold for campgrounds. RV parks, with a plethora of 50-amp pedestals, are often seen as last-ditch filling stations for the current EV crowd.

The topic certainly is a popular (or unpopular) one among RVers, judging from the number of comments the article received. We’ll continue to look at the future for electric vehicles and other “green” options in coming weeks, including reviews of new vehicles and other new energy-saving devices for the RVing lifestyle.

Today, I thought it would be informative to visit with a campground owner in California (always the epicenter of green technology) who happens to own a traditional Chevron fuel station that also offers EV charging stations for Tesla vehicles.

Meet Gene Zanger, whose family has owned and operated the Casa de Fruta complex in Hollister, California, since the family planted its first fruit orchard there in 1908. The complex now includes not just a fruit stand, carousel, narrow-gauge railroad, mining sluice, wine store, and huge restaurant, but also a large Chevron station and the 250-site Casa de Fruta RV Park, which is affiliated with Good Sam.

It was Gene who last week provided me with the photo of the Tesla towing the Airstream Bambi.

Gene’s business is unique in that he has the RV park, the fruit stand/restaurant and the Chevron station that also has 20 charging stations for Tesla EVs.

Click here to continue reading for Gene’s interview, where he answers questions about the future of electric vehicles in RV parks. You will find this fascinating.

CHUCK WOODBURY'S ROADSIDE JOURNAL

How we waste our time

RVtravel.com founder and publisher Chuck Woodbury shows you how he and RVtravel.com editors waste their time every day!

Today, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the Minimaliste Tiny House: Sequoia. He writes, “In some ways a tiny house is a fifth wheel or travel trailer, but more suited to be parked in one place for a long time. That also makes it much like a park model, which also is designed to stay where it was last towed. While all of these can be towed to a new location as they have wheels under them, they’re also not designed to be towed frequently nor often.” Could a tiny house be a perfect solution for those who are thinking of buying a park model or permanent RV spot? You’ll have to decide for yourself. Read more.

Clintoons • By Clint Norrell

The story behind this Clintoon :

Boondocking critters: Unwelcome guests like the RV life too!

By Clint Norrell

Thompson Chain of Lakes State Park is halfway between Libby and Kalispell, Montana. The Peninsula Campground is primitive. The roads are full of roots and ruts and potholes. The campsites slope irregularly toward the lake. They are numbered and that is their most developed feature. There are no leveled RV pads. No water and no electrical, but we had the whole campground to ourselves.

Continue reading this hilarious story of a chipmunk who just wanted to make himself right at home!

MORE OF CLINT

See some of Clint’s recent cartoons. They’re wonderful!

Why saying “Black” matters: A reflection on last week’s article

By Nanci Dixon

Last week I wrote an article about a Black couple that is building an RV park in Alabama and received a myriad of comments. These comments ranged from “Congratulations!”, “Great job!”, “I wish them the best!” – to questioning why “Black” even belonged in the article. I was also told never to go to Alabama, I am not welcome. Several people indicated it was race-baiting, media-promoted and disgusting to bring up race. Continue reading Nanci’s thoughtful and heartfelt response.

Campground Crowding: “I empathize with those who didn’t get to camp the way we did”

More people than ever are taking up RVing. The result is campground crowding like never before. In this weekly blog, RV Travel readers discuss their experiences. This week there are more readers reporting that they’ve had no problems getting a reservation at a campground. A reader has a great idea to ease the strain on public campgrounds from temporary workers taking up the spots. And a reader reminisces about the good ol’ days of camping. Plus much more, here.

Bird nest blues: It’s illegal to move a bird’s nest – even if it’s on your RV!

By Gail Marsh

An RV neighbor of ours has been engaged in a bird battle for more than a week. It seems a robin has its sights set on the perfect nesting spot: under our friends’ Class A slide out. Somehow the little guy found a hollow corner that looked perfect for a nest. So, he and his mate have been working tirelessly to find straw bits, dried grass, and other suitable building material for their home. It’s been fun to watch. Well, from my perspective, that is. My neighbor isn’t enjoying the show! The kicker: In the United States, it is illegal to remove or destroy an active bird’s nest. Read more.

Why we wander: New column reminisces on road trip culture and why it’s still so important

By Chris Epting

As “normal” life begins to creep back, we wanderers keep our secret safe. The pandemic didn’t completely rob us of our ability to move around. For certain, there were changes and there still are situations that have yet to return to the way they were. But, as wanderers, we knew that no matter what, the open space and especially the open road was the safest place to be. As a travel writer, my life was affected but what we have all been through. But it also pushed me to look harder for little places that cast big shadows. I’ve written many books with you, the wanderer, in mind. Continue reading.

Where, exactly, did Cary Grant dodge a crop duster in the Hitchcock film classic “North by Northwest”? Read Chris’ columns here at RVtravel.com and you’ll find answers to questions like that so you can visit!

Finding the “perfect” RV requires a shift in perspective

“There is no perfect RV.” That’s the advice a salesman-friend gave to our writer Gail Marsh and her husband. Over the years they have realized he was right. At the time, they were looking for the impossible: an RV that offered plenty of sleeping space for their extended family, comfortable seating for all, a large basement, towable with their truck and priced within their budget. That RV didn’t exist. Read how they resolved the issue so their present RV is nearly perfect for them.

10 trails were just added to the National Trails System. You’ll want to hike them all

In celebration of National Trails Day on June 5, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced 10 new national recreation trails in eight states, adding more than 160 miles to the National Trails System. The newly designated trails join a network of more than 1,300 existing national recreation trails across every U.S. state. Continue reading.

Do you plan to spend more time RVing this summer than last?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. CLICK HERE.

The most popular poll in this past week’s RV Daily Tips newsletters:

Have you ever been stuck in your RV during a storm so violent you feared for your safety? See how nearly 1,700 other RVers responded, and read some of their comments – yikes!

Brain Teaser

I am a seed with three letters in my name. Take away the last two and I still sound the same. What am I?

(Answer in tomorrow’s Sunday news newsletter. And please don’t spoil it for other readers by posting the answer in the comments.)

Thanks to Chuck Bonelli for submitting! Do you have a brain teaser you think we should use? Send it to us here.

You can prevent RV-caused wildfires

Wildfire. It’s a scary, deadly enemy. In 2020, nearly 59,000 wildfires burned across the United States, chewing up 10.1 million acres. Could RVers be responsible for wildfires? Our minds may immediately leap to an unwatched campfire lighting off the forest. But 2018’s deadly Northern California wildfire, the Carr Fire, was set off, not by an untended campfire, but rather by an RVer, unaware their trailer had suffered a blow out. The wheel rim, in contact with pavement, set off showers of sparks, catching roadside brush on fire. How can you prevent RV-caused wildfires? Get some important tips here.

Shameful vandalism, trash, human waste at all-time high in recreation areas

According to a TIME magazine article published last July, one mounting reason the National Park Service closed a significant percentage of its parks in spring of 2020, coinciding with the onset of mass closures following the onset of COVID-19, was the accumulation of trash and human waste and decimation of plant life off-trail. The author reports the behavior of folks new to hiking forced the decision to close specific parks and sections of trails early. COVID-19 and its after-effects further kept many parks closed for as much as a year. Continue reading, then please participate in the poll.

Is this your RV?

If it’s yours and you can prove it to us (send a photo for comparison), tell us here by 9 p.m. Pacific time today, June 5, 2021. If it’s yours you’ll win a $25 Amazon gift certificate.

If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.

Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon gift card: Gregg Brown of El Paso, Texas.

We’ll have another photo in tomorrow’s newsletter (sign up to receive an email alert so you don’t miss the issue or those that follow). Some of these photos are submitted by readers while others were taken by our editors and writers on their travels around the USA.

These tips ran in our weekday RV Daily Tips Newsletter this past week, but for those of you who don’t subscribe (what is wrong with you??), here they are again!

• Prepare early for your RV trips – You’ll be glad you did

• Is your tire pressure gauge accurate? How can you tell?

RV education you can trust from RV Education 101: Get instant access to RV Online Training.

Tip #5: Avoid your digital zoom

By Mike Gast

The lack of ability to change lenses can lead to the overuse of the digital zoom function on smartphones. All you have to do is put your finger on the magic zoom slider and sweep to the right, and you can digitally zoom into any scene. On the new iPhone 12, you can zoom up to 12 times the normal view. But there is danger in the maximum zoom zone. Some older model smartphones still have a slide bar that changes from green to yellow to red as you push the slide to the right. That was their way to warn you that you were entering a photo quality “danger zone” with an extreme zoom. Read more and stay away from that zoom!

Here’s a new RV park in Pigeon Forge, TN

With Scott Linden

Searching out the nooks and crannies, finding a decent campground and comfy site in an RV park is a contact sport these days. The good spots are snapped up quickly, so if you read about it here, contact the park soon. Here’s this week’s pick: Pigeon Forge Landing RV Resort, Sevierville, TN. Click here to read more or book a stay at this lovely resort.

Sewer fitting grip help! Gadget to the rescue!

If you find the bayonet mounts for your sewer hose connections are getting a bit hard to twist off and on (hate to say it, but it sometimes comes with age), here’s a tool that might help. An adjustable oil filter wrench, made to get a grip around automotive oil filters, can also provide a handy grip and plenty of leverage on the bayonet fitting of your sewer hose, and the termination cap as well. Here’s one we recommend.



RV Gadgets and Gizmos: Product reviews

With Tony Barthel

With Tony Barthel

A bright gadget review: Luci Core lights come in handy all around the RV

By Tony Barthel

“It’s a light. It’s just a light.” That was what someone told me as I excitedly told them about a gift I was given, a Luci Core LED light. You see, in addition to writing stories here, I also give workshops on RV Basic Training and some other stuff. An attendee was so happy with the RV Basic Training class that she gave my wife and me each a Luci Core light.

What was the big deal about this light? Two primary things, actually. Continue reading to find out.

Pros and cons of the big three brands of EMS surge protectors

Dear Mike,

Do you know anyone who has tried out the EMS surge protectors from the big three manufacturers? —Fabian

Dear Fabian,

Indeed I do, and that would be me. I have sample Advanced/EMS surge protectors from Hughes, Progressive Industries and Surge Guard in my shop and I’ve experimented with all of them. Continue reading for my pros and cons for each brand.

This week’s J.A.M. (Just Ask Mike) Session

Electric space heater tragedy in an RV

Time for another reminder about the dangers of portable electric space heaters and extension cords. Read this sad story from last Sunday’s News for RVers newsletter, then let’s discuss what likely happened and how to avoid a similar tragedy. Read more.

Does tire over-inflation cause so-called “blowouts”?

By Roger Marble

Are “blowouts” the result of running a tire inflated to more than the tire sidewall number? I think people are over-thinking tire over-inflation. Roger explains why he thinks that here.

Google Maps can find your next rest stop

By Chris Guld, Geeks on Tour

There are lots of apps that can tell you where the rest stops are, but they don’t know where you’re going. It can be a pain to check the rest stop app, then go back and check your GPS, then go back to the rest stop app, etc. Since Google Maps, on my iPhone, is doing my navigating, it knows the route I’m going to follow. I can ask Google Maps to search for Rest Areas along that route, and it can add one as a stop, giving me the directions. Everything you need, all in one app. Watch this 1-minute video to see exactly how to do it.

Crock Pot Cheeseburger Mac

by Leena Corral from La Mirada, CA