Sunday, October 3, 2021

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeRV Recalls
RV Recalls

Thor recalls some motorhomes: Gas line could rupture

By Chuck Woodbury
0

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2022 Scope and Rize motorhomes. The LP gas line may be too short and improperly installed, creating an excessive bend in the line which could rupture and leak.

A gas leak increases the risk of a fire.

Remedy
Dealers will replace the LP gas line and reroute it as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 28, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000243.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1021b

Previous articleNews for RVers #1020, Sunday edition

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Follow us!

31,714FansLike
26,530FollowersFollow
66,000SubscribersSubscribe

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Sign up for our newsletters!

Get in touch

© 2021 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.