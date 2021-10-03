Thor recalls some motorhomes: Gas line could rupture

Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling certain 2022 Scope and Rize motorhomes. The LP gas line may be too short and improperly installed, creating an excessive bend in the line which could rupture and leak.

A gas leak increases the risk of a fire.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the LP gas line and reroute it as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 28, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000243.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1021b