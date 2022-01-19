Thor unveils electric trailer, motorhome concepts at Florida RV show

(January 19, 2022) — In a highly anticipated presentation at the 2022 Florida RV SuperShow, THOR Industries, the world’s largest RV manufacturer, is displaying two electric RV concepts, a motorhome and a travel trailer. “We’ve been focused on an electrification ‘eMobility’ strategy for a number of years and have made substantial progress on our journey,” said CEO Bob Martin.

Article is based on a press release from Thor Industries

The travel trailer concept, named eStream, is built on THOR’s exclusive high-voltage electric chassis. Powered by a propriety system, the trailer dramatically reduces loss of range for electric tow vehicles and improves gas mileage for traditional tow vehicles. The high-voltage chassis distinguishes THOR’s design from others in the space and offers a number of differentiating benefits, including the ability to charge much faster than low-voltage alternatives. In its partnership with ZF, THOR and its European subsidiary Erwin Hymer Group, developed the technology specifically to extend the range of towing for electric vehicles.

“Our proprietary technology addresses the top concern of electric vehicle users—range limitation,” Martin explained. “Studies have established that electric vehicles experience a significant loss of range even when towing a small trailer. The technology we co-developed creates a synchronized relationship between the trailer and the tow vehicle, enabling the trailer to move in harmony with the tow vehicle, reducing the pulling effect required from the tow vehicle. This, in turn, dramatically improves the possible range of the combination. In essence, we’ve turned the trailer into an electric vehicle.”

“The technology is game-changing for our industry and others,” said Josef Hjelmaker, THOR’s Chief Innovation Officer. “Our technology also provides important features including the ability to dramatically improve and extend off-grid camping, power electronics — even your home, operate the trailer from your digital device and remote-control park the trailer after unhitching the tow vehicle. And because our system actively stabilizes the trailer, the self-propelled wheels and dynamic controls enable a superior towing experience.”

The motorhome concept, the THOR VISION VEHICLE (TVV), is built on an electric chassis co-developed with Roush. The TVV motorhome includes a number of unique elements designed to maximize chassis performance. Range extending technologies, including integrated fuel cell components, enable a range of up to 300 miles — well within the average non-stop travel distance of most RV users.

“At the Florida RV SuperShow, we are showcasing two concept units which are only the first outputs from our defined electric RV strategy,” said Todd Woelfer, THOR’s Chief Operating Officer.