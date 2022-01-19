RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, January 19, 2022

Issue 1778

Welcome to another edition of RV Travel’s Daily Tips newsletter. Here you’ll find helpful RV-related and living tips from the pros, travel advice, a handy website of the day, tips on our favorite RVing-related products and, of course, a good laugh. Thanks for joining us. We appreciate you. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).



√ DID YOU KNOW? RVtravel.com is the most popular RV lifestyle website in the world! —SOURCE: ALEXA.COM

Today’s thought

“The scariest moment is always just before you start.” ―Stephen King

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Popcorn Day!

On this day in history: 1953 – Almost 72 percent of all television sets in the United States are tuned in to “I Love Lucy” to watch Lucy give birth.

Tip of the Day

Where to store dirty laundry in the RV

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Politicians loathe it because somehow, it always comes out. RVers fight with it, because in a tight space, where do you put it? What is it? Dirty laundry! Where to put the dirty laundry until wash day rolls around. If someone could come up with a “one size fits all solution” they could really clean up. Meantime, here’s a laundry list of possible solutions.

Yesterday’s tip of the day: Brilliant camping hacks and tips using steel wool

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel writes about the new Winnebago all-electric motorhome concept, the e-RV, just announced at the Florida RV SuperShow in Tampa. Tony says, “This new vehicle, based on the full-size Ford Transit van, is completely electric, zero emission, with no propane or other liquid fuels aboard whatsoever.” You’re going to want to read this announcement.

Did you read Tony’s review yesterday of the Coachmen Prism 24FS? If you missed it, you can read it here.

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Can I connect a portable propane tank to my RV’s outside quick propane connect?

Dear Dave,

I have a 2018 Winnebago 29VE that has a quick propane connect for a grill at the back. Is it possible to take a portable propane tank with a regulator and a quick connect adapter and plug it into the adapter in the back to run the RV stove and refrigerator when the main tank is empty? —Alan

Read Dave’s response.

Did you miss Dave’s column yesterday where he answered the question: Why does only one side of the circuit breaker work with 50-15 amp dogbone?

JOIN DAVE THIS WEEKEND for educational seminars at the Charlotte RV Show. Learn more.

Walking sticks provide surprising bonus to your exercise routine

One challenge for RV enthusiasts is how to efficiently store sometimes bulky exercise equipment. Walking sticks can be stored about anywhere. Folding bikes and collapsible kayaks help define the axiom of big things in small spaces. But there’s another likely unheralded option—walking sticks. They’re available in fixed length, adjustable styles and folding varieties and are ideal for campground walkabouts or more adventurous treks. Continue reading.

Yesterday’s featured article: RV sales people: Which customer service approach wins the sale?

Reader poll

What part of this newsletter do you most look forward to every day?

Your answers (up to two) will make a difference! Please tell us here.

For Lovers Only…

Listen up, romantics. If you have a special someone you’d like to surprise with a secret message right here on this website (could be your wife, husband, partner, child, neighbor, friend, etc.) submit it to us here. Don’t use their real names, use a special name that only they’ll recognize. Oh, how fun it will be when they read it! You’ll make their day! We’ll feature these in our upcoming newsletters, so keep your eyes open.

Here are a couple of responses.

To: Tumbleweed

From: Little Zeke

“Thanks for loving me even when I ‘fall.’ I’ll always love you. Almost 43 years and counting.”

To: Hey Gorgeous

From: Hey Handsome

“I can never say enough how blessed I am to always have you by my side in this journey of life.”

Helpful resources

• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION

• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION

• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

• LATEST RV RECALLS

• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS

• THE BEST RV TRIP PLANNER APPS AND TOOLS

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

?????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We haven’t tried this out ourselves, but this could SERIOUSLY come in handy. It might even save you someday!

Quick Tip

Add longevity to your vent lids

One clever RVer sprayed his roof vent lids with an automotive clear coat. He did it so that dirt and dust wouldn’t stick to the vents, but found that it added nearly a decade of longevity to the lids. You can get the stuff in a spray can, like this from Amazon.

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Austin Crehan Jr

2013 Mesa Ridge by Open Range, 338RLS

“We love the kitchen dining areas. Small enough to function, large enough to move around in. Love the AC units. Many complain of sweltering in hot, summer days. Not us. Love the water storage—gives us the freedom to function for days. Love the fireplace on cool days/nights. Love that with slides in we can move from end to end inside the unit. Our bed is comfortable and the bedroom is our darkened cave for sleeping. Plenty of storage in the RV.”

Tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

Website of the day

DIY RVs and Vans You Have to See to Believe

The headline is true. We couldn’t begin to describe most of these to you even if we wanted to! Some of these are absolutely incredible!

By RV Travel publisher Chuck Woodbury

Book for newbie RVers a must-have!

If you are planning to buy your first RV or are just getting started with your first rig, this book by RVtravel.com publisher Chuck Woodbury should be a must-read. The ABCs of RVing answers important questions that newbie RVers don’t even know enough to ask! Read this, and you’ll save countless hours of research and avoid making costly rookie mistakes. It’s available in both printed and free Kindle Unlimited editions.

Popular articles you may have missed at RVtravel.com

• What if RVers could make suggestions directly to the industry? What would you say? (includes 109 reader comments)

• Did we fix our truck’s scary “death wobble”? No, but here’s more information…

• The future of RVing as many know it is doomed

Recipe of the Day

Bacon Bleu Brussels Sprouts With Mustard Sauce

by Michelle Wolf from Berlin, NJ

We feel like Brussels sprouts are a very misunderstood veggie. This recipe is hearty enough you could eat them as a meal. The Brussels sprouts are roasted until they’re crisp on the outside. When tossed with the tangy dressing and savory cheese and bacon, this is one fabulous side dish. Toasted nuts on top add a little bit of nuttiness to the sprouts. We’ll definitely be serving this one to guests.

We love brussels sprouts and this recipe sounds gooood! Get it here.

See yesterday’s recipe: Orange Cream Cheese Bread

Trivia

Despite horses being introduced to the Americas by Spanish explorers, horses were actually being reintroduced to the Americas. The oldest fossils of horses were found in the Wind River Basin in Wyoming. So why did they disappear in the first place? Nobody knows (well, they have some guesses). But if the Spanish hadn’t reintroduced us to one of our own species, there may not be as many horses as we have today. (There are currently 9.2 million horses under human care in the U.S. and an additional 33,000 wild horses.)

*What color were goldfish originally? Hint: It wasn’t gold! Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This was our beloved Timber. Sadly, he was with us for just one camping trip before we lost him unexpectedly in 2019. Still miss him dearly.” —Terry & Shelley Smith

We’re so sorry about the loss of Timber, Terry & Shelley. He had the sweetest face!

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Stinky sewer dump? This will do the trick!

If a sewer hose doesn’t fit tightly, sewer gases will escape and make the odor when dumping almost unbearable. It’s embarrassing and disgusting! This sewer adapter hose seal plugs the hole. No more stink! Read more about it here or order one here.

Leave here with a laugh

An MIT linguistics professor was lecturing his class. “In English,” he said, “a double negative forms a positive. However, in some languages, such as Russian, a double negative remains a negative. But there isn’t a single language, not one, in which a double positive can express a negative.” A voice from the back of the room said, “Yeah, right.”

Words of wisdom from this book:

Inspire your children to live life to the fullest.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury.

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): mikegast@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.