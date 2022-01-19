Full-Time RVer Newsletter #21, January 19, 2022

Volume 2. Issue 21

Quote of the day

“‘Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?’

‘That depends a good deal on where you want to get to.’

‘I don’t much care where –’

‘Then it doesn’t matter which way you go.'” ― Lewis Carroll, Alice in Wonderland

Adjusting to the full-time RVing lifestyle includes many different areas of life. One of them is access to hot running water. Sure, you have a water heater in your RV. Typically it’s a six-gallon job, while your old land-based heater was probably 40 or 50 gallons. All is not lost: Most of you won’t be doing piles of laundry, so the biggest adjustment will be showers. Continue reading.

Can you live full time in your RV on $1,000 a month? We know some that do. While that question is too multifaceted to tackle in just one little post, we thought it might be good to talk about one aspect: Heating your rig. Continue reading.

By Tammy Williams

Two and a half years ago, I completely dismantled my perfectly good life. I exited the Rat Race, downsized drastically, and embarked on a journey of travel and discovery. So what did I learn? Find out here.

Ways for RVers to stream free (or almost free) TV

By Gail Marsh

Who doesn’t like a cable or satellite television bill? Me! How about you? It’s aggravating to pay for 200+ channels and still find absolutely nothing you want to watch. … In this informative post, Gail lists numerous ways to get free (and legal) TV services as well as low-cost streaming services. Learn about them here.

For newbies: How expensive is traveling with an RV? Here’s what you can expect

Traveling by RV is a great way to see the country and it has many advantages. You can cook your own meals, sleep in your own bed, and use your own bathroom no matter where you are. You can save money, but it is important to note that traveling with an RV might be more expensive than you think. Many families purchasing an RV for vacations only consider the cost of the RV itself, and not the other expenses that go along with RV ownership. Learn about other expenses and watch a video, “How much do campgrounds really cost?” here.

Professional photographer says this tripod is best for RVers

By Nanci Dixon

I need to preface this by saying I was a professional photographer with access to everything photographic – and I mean EVERYTHING. Every lens, camera, film (in the old days), printer, computer, strobe units and tripod ever made. When I retired, for better or worse I ditched it all. I said goodbye to my camera closet and decided to use only my cell phone. The worn phrase “The camera you use is the camera you have with you” is so true. But I’ve found the perfect tripod for RVers. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Quick tip

Under-rig cheapy creepie!

“I always carry what I call a ‘cardboard creeper’ in the bed of my truck. It stands straight up alongside the utility bed out of the way. I just got a new one, made out of the thick cardboard that made up the box our new TV came in. It’s glossy on one side and ‘cardboard’ on the other. Easy to slide around on and great for any kind of under-vehicle work. Not so good on wet surfaces, of course.” Thanks, Tommy Molnar!

RV Gadget: Drinkmate carbonator, worth the space? Yup!

By Tony Barthel

If you drink carbonated beverages, the Drinkmate carbonator might save you space in your RV (no more bulky cardboard boxes or dozens of cans) and money. Read what Tony thinks about this gadget, and see what he carbonates (hint: mimosas just got a lot easier!). Read more.

Moving from a “house RV” to an “apartment RV.” How do we downsize?

After a popular trend to “Go Big,” more and more RVers are deciding to ditch the big rig and downsize to a smaller RV. Class B van-style RVs and smaller Class C’s are definitely more nimble to drive and park, not to mention the ease of backing into tight spots and stopping for groceries and dining out. Campground crowding is making it harder to find big rig campsites, plus a smaller RV opens up far more opportunities to camp in national and state parks. Readers Suzanne and Danny R. asked how is an RVer supposed go about the Herculean task of downsizing? Get a gazillion great tips here.

Can you RV camp at a military campground?

Are you or a member of your family on active military duty? Are you retired, disabled, or have an honorable discharge? If you are, did you know you’re eligible to camp on military campgrounds? If you’ve never heard of the program, it’s called the MWR branch. And all branches of service have one. It stands for the Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) branch. Continue reading this very thorough article.

Your assignment

What advice would give an aspiring full-time RVer?

From the editors: We asked our readers this question. Here is one response:

“Research! For at least 6-12 months before jumping in. Understand that everything, EVERYTHING, is a compromise. You need to be comfortable with simplifying your life. Downsize everywhere you can and know you don’t need as much stuff as you think you do. Get as much solar as soon as you can so you don’t annoy everyone around you with your generator (obviously doesn’t apply to people who will exclusively stay in RV parks). Please, don’t use a contractor generator. Understand what in your rig is powered by your batteries and how long those batteries will last before you need to recharge. Use a medium-sized pure sine wave inverter to charge your devices. Find community. Even if you are shy, be friendly and you will be rewarded with wonderful friendships.” —Angela Krause

Featured recipe

Ultimate Nachos With Homemade Cheese Sauce

by Fran Say from Sunnyvale, CA

This homemade nacho cheese sauce recipe is going to become a staple in your house. The array of cheese makes the sauce super-creamy. We love the added flavor from the different chili spice blends. Pour this cheese sauce over tortilla chips and add your favorite toppings for some killer nachos.

Homemade cheese sauce?! Count us in! Get the recipe.

