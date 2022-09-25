New Thousand Trails program features “glamping” opportunities

Thousand Trails, a membership RV camping organization, has announced a new lodging opportunity called the Cabin Pass. A membership fee starting at $1,495 per year allows members to stay in vacation cabins, cottages, yurts and tiny houses across the country. Stays can be up to seven nights at a time, with at least 14 nights in between, before choosing the next destination for another seven nights.

The Cabin Pass offers vacation rentals at locations which commonly feature amenities such as lakes, swimming pools, hot tubs, clubhouses, tennis and pickleball courts, mini golf, dog parks, and many planned events and activities.

“Cabin Pass members enjoy vacations in more than a hundred locations across the country for one low price,” said Pat Zamora, vice president of marketing for Thousand Trails. “This membership offering provides a special opportunity for members to make the most of their camping experience by vacationing in glamping-style rentals year round.”

Members can seek out that social media-worthy glamping vacation, choosing to rent a tiny house from Mt. Hood Tiny House Village outside Portland, OR, Tuxbury Tiny House Village north of Boston, or even head to the Sunshine Key Tiny House Village in the Florida Keys. Yurt rentals are available at a number of locations, from Circle M in Lancaster, PA, to Yosemite Lakes in Groveland, CA, just 5 miles from the entrance to the national park. Cabins come in all shapes and sizes, and range from rustic to deluxe, featuring air conditioning, bathrooms, kitchens and screened porches. Favorite locations include Lake Conroe RV & Camping Resort just north of Houston and Upstate New York’s Lake George Escape, surrounded by the six-million-acre Adirondack Park. Cottages are available, as well, from the coastline of the Florida Keys at Fiesta Key RV Resort to the wide, breezy porches of Bethpage Camp-Resort in Urbanna, VA.

SOURCE: Thousand Trails press release

##RVT1071b