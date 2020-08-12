Tiffin motorhomes recall: windshield wipers may not work

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Tiffin Bus and 2018-2020 Zephyr motorhomes. The windshield wipers may not work due to the control module being improperly wired.
The wipers may stop working during inclement weather, causing limited visibility, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.
Remedy
Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will be inspect control module, correcting the wiring as needed, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
While you may not own one of these recreational vehicles, if you know someone who does be sure to tell them. RVtravel.com posts recall notices like this as they are issued. Read all recent ones by clicking here.
