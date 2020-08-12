Tiffin motorhomes recall: windshield wipers may not work

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2019-2020 Tiffin Bus and 2018-2020 Zephyr motorhomes. The windshield wipers may not work due to the control module being improperly wired.

The wipers may stop working during inclement weather, causing limited visibility, increasing the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will be inspect control module, correcting the wiring as needed, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a schedule for recall notification. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661.