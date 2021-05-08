Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2017-2021 Bus and Phaeton vehicles. The sealing washer may not seat correctly in the pilot bore, allowing the high pressure fuel rail assembly to leak.

A fuel leak in the presence of an ignition source increases the risk of a fire.

Remedy

The remedy for this recall is still under development. Owner notifications are expected to begin June 19, 2021. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

