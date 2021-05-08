Subscribe
2 Comments
John Hicks
44 minutes ago

The production and sale of “living vehicles” or “residential vehicles” is increasing.

More municipal governments prohibit living in a vehicle, including an RV, anywhere in the city, county and now state, in any place other than a designated RV park. If there’s no RV park, tough.

There’s a problem here.

Jason Epperson
45 minutes ago

I believe some DRV Mobile Suites do, in fact have garbage disposals! Great issue!

