Tiffin recalls some Phaeton motorhomes with roof mounted awning

Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2021 Phaeton motorhomes that are equipped with a roof mounted passenger side awning. A roof mounted body panel may have been improperly attached to the roof.

The roof mounted body panel may detach and become a road hazard which could increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy

Tiffin will notify owners, and dealers will inspect and, if necessary, properly adhere the body panel, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin June 7, 2021. Owners may contact Tiffin customer service at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is TIF-115.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).