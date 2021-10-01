Friday, October 1, 2021

RV Recalls

Tiffin RV recall: Water tank may drop onto exhaust pipe

By Chuck Woodbury
Tiffin Motorhomes, Inc. (Tiffin) is recalling certain 2018-2022 Wayfarer motorhomes. The rear-center holding tank water pan bolts may pull through the lip of the pan, allowing the tank to drop down onto the exhaust pipe. The potential number of RVs affected is 2,461.

The tank falling onto the exhaust can affect vehicle stability, and increase the risk of a crash and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will inspect and, as necessary, replace any damaged holding pans. In addition, metal straps and a washer plate will be installed. Repairs will be performed free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 22, 2021. Owners may contact Tiffin customer services at 1-256-356-8661. Tiffin’s number for this recall is WAY-102.

Notes
RV owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

