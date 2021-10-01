Friday, October 1, 2021

RV Recalls

Thor RV recalls some motorhomes for potential LP gas leak

By Chuck Woodbury
Thor Motor Coach (TMC) is recalling 2021-2022 Magnitude and Omni motorhomes. The LP gas line may have been incorrectly routed through the rear suspension leaf springs, which could damage the line and cause a gas leak. The potential number of RVs affected is 774.

A gas leak increases the risk of a fire and injury.

Remedy
Dealers will re-route the LP line as necessary, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed November 28, 2021. Owners may contact TMC customer service at 1-877-855-2867. TMC’s number for this recall is RC000242.

Notes
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

##RVT1020b

