Tiny pop-up trailer sets up in one minute – amazing!

Tiny is the new trendy, and this new design from Dutch startup Easy Caravanning, the TakeOff, is no exception to the trend. It’s adorable – how could you not want one?

The new tiny pop-up can be towed by practically any vehicle since it only weighs 1,650 pounds and it sets up in just one short minute. The convenience is sure to sell.

This happy little camper will come in several bright and cheery colors, such as orange, blue and green. It’s a simple design: There’s a hard roof, fabric sidewalls and a strut-assisted lift. The trailer opens from the back, where you drop the entry step and lift open the roof.

Once the trailer is popped up, inside is a dining room table with a dinette that folds down into a queen-sized bed, and different configurations allow you to arrange it how you’d like.

Think there isn’t a kitchen? Think again. Somehow, Easy Caravanning has squeezed a small kitchen in, complete with an electric fridge, duel-burner stove and a sink. While there’s plenty of room to cook inside on rainy evenings, the kitchen actually comes as a removable attachment, so you can pull it right outside and cook dinner under the stars.

There isn’t a bathroom, but there is an optional toilet that you can purchase to embed in one of the benches. Other additional options include heat and an attachable tent that can sleep the whole family.

As of now, Easy Caravanning has only built two TakeOffs – for shows and for testing. The company will first introduce the adorable little trailers in the Netherlands, but if it does ever make its way to the U.S., you can expect a base price starting at $15,000.