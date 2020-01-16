The best way to level a fifth wheel? Make it levitate!

“Ah, look at that, Honey. We’re level!” Do you think these fifth wheel owners had a hard or easy time backing their rig into their spot for the night? We can’t quite decide.

Either way, there’s zero tire wear, they’ll have the perfect opportunity to rotate those tires, and hey, they’re completely level. OK, sure, this is extremely dangerous, but honestly, it doesn’t look too shabby. They just might need some stair extenders for their door…and some snowshoes too.

We found this photo on the CampingRoadTrip.com Facebook page, where we always find things that make us chuckle.