An easy tip to keep the motorhome warm on the road

By Nanci Dixon

Brrr! It is cold riding in a motorhome in the winter! Granted, we left Minnesota in a snowstorm, so we knew it would be cold, but it is amazing how quickly heat dissipates when it is below freezing outside and the only heat is coming out of the dash. The cold was rushing in from the back and we needed a barrier!

I had already installed command hooks on the very edge of the slide near the driver’s and passenger’s seat for hanging hats and coats when parked with the slides extended, but as I was sitting there shivering, I got a whole new use for them!

With the slides in it was easy to quickly hang a fitted double sheet from the hooks, creating a barrier between the front of the motorhome and the back. It immediately warmed up! It’s not pretty, but hey, it works! In fact, it warmed up so much that we turned the dash heat down!

The next step would have been to turn on the generator and plug in an electric heater…

